The Perfect Pasta Dish To Use Up White Beans In Your Pantry

Italians know a thing or two about beans, especially white beans. They are an important part of the cucina povera or "kitchen of the poor" cuisine culture which was born out of necessity and espouses a waste not, want not philosophy. While beans often get a bad rap because it's easy to forget to soak them overnight, they are economical and taste delicious in recipes like starchy pasta e fagioli and Tuscan stew. The touch of luxury they add to dishes makes them the star of the meal. That's why if you want to transform your next pasta recipes you might want to consider adding cannellini beans to the mix.

Cannellini beans are an essential ingredient when making Tuscan white bean pasta. They are meaty and have a rich, creamy texture that gives this pasta dish a whole different vibe and consistency that complements the al dente chew of noodles. It is important to note that while Tuscan white bean pasta can be made using a variety of aromatics and veggies, pasta and white beans are non-negotiable. But why cannellini beans and not another white bean?