The Perfect Pasta Dish To Use Up White Beans In Your Pantry
Italians know a thing or two about beans, especially white beans. They are an important part of the cucina povera or "kitchen of the poor" cuisine culture which was born out of necessity and espouses a waste not, want not philosophy. While beans often get a bad rap because it's easy to forget to soak them overnight, they are economical and taste delicious in recipes like starchy pasta e fagioli and Tuscan stew. The touch of luxury they add to dishes makes them the star of the meal. That's why if you want to transform your next pasta recipes you might want to consider adding cannellini beans to the mix.
Cannellini beans are an essential ingredient when making Tuscan white bean pasta. They are meaty and have a rich, creamy texture that gives this pasta dish a whole different vibe and consistency that complements the al dente chew of noodles. It is important to note that while Tuscan white bean pasta can be made using a variety of aromatics and veggies, pasta and white beans are non-negotiable. But why cannellini beans and not another white bean?
What cannellini beans bring to the table
Cannellini beans have a nutty, mild flavor so, they are unlikely to clash with your herbs, spices, and other ingredients you might use to add flavor to your white bean pasta. Instead they work well right alongside your powerhouse flavor essentials like garlic, onions, and tomatoes. They are also filling and chock full of both protein and fiber making for a substantive meal that's perfect for a meatless Monday. That said, white bean pasta works very well with protein choices like grilled chicken, tuna, or sausage.
What type of pasta can you use when adding white beans? Pretty much anything goes. It's really a matter of preference. Long pasta shapes like spaghetti and linguini will taste just as delicious with cannellini beans as short ones like fusilli and rigatoni. You can add also these beans to Tuscan pasta favorites like Paglia e fieno which uses tagliatelle pasta that is tossed in a cream sauce along with prosciutto and peas, or a creamy pesto pasta.