The Main Differences Between Cannellini And Butter Beans
Despite the array of meatier soup and chili recipes, there are tons of creative ways to infuse more hearty and filling vegetarian options into your next pot of cold-weather chow. Whether you're cooking dried beans from scratch or adding a can or two of prepared beans to all the veggies vegetable soup, knowing the differences between your favorite bean varieties is essential when crafting a delicious at-home meal. Among the many types of beans to choose from, if you often frequent the produce section as well as the soup aisle of your grocery store, you're already used to seeing more than one variety of beans adorning the shelves. If you're looking to add some cost-saving legumes to your next pot of soup, you may want to learn the differences between two highly popular varieties: butter beans and cannellini beans.
For starters, butter beans grow from the Phaseolus lunatus plant while cannellini beans, like navy, and great northern beans grow from the Phaseolus vulgaris plant. Compared to cannellini beans, standard butter beans are quite large; the latter measures up to an inch and a half while cannellini beans typically grow no longer than ½ an inch. Moreover, in Italy and some parts of the United States, cannellini beans are also referred to as white kidney beans. Before we explore the differences in application and cooking, let's delve more into the structural and flavor variance between butter and cannellini beans.
What do butter beans and cannellini beans taste like?
If you're trying to decide which beans to add to your next pot of Yankee bean soup, knowing the taste differences between butter and cannellini beans will help you make the most adequate choice. Butter beans, depending on their stage of life when purchased, are often referred to as lima beans since they originated from Peru. Depending on your geographical location, they might also be known as chad beans or butter peas. Young butter beans have a bright green color and an almost grainy texture. These beans, like their large white counterparts, are available both fresh and dried depending on the season. Whether you purchase them raw, dried, or canned, butter beans have a rich, buttery taste with a mild earthy flavor.
Cannellini beans, better known as Italian white beans or white kidney beans, originated in Argentina and are considered staple foods in both Italy and America. They are often chosen as the star of many meals due to their firm skin and tender flesh. Compared to butter beans, cannellini beans have a nuttier flavor and sturdier makeup. Nutritionally, both butter and cannellini beans are high in protein and fiber and have very similar nutritional profiles. The only noticeable difference is that butter beans contain a small amount of fat while cannellini beans have none. Now that you know the main differences between these two popular beans, how do choose the right variety for your next main course?
How are butter and cannellini beans used in recipes?
Technically, depending on the recipe at hand, butter and cannellini beans can be used interchangeably. However, certain dishes amplify the signifying qualities of each type of bean. Since butter beans house a small amount of fat, they can make your favorite soups extra creamy when cooked over an extended period. They can also be used in conjunction with various vegetables to make a high-protein salad like Succotash which is a long-standing Native American dish infused with corn and okra. You can even upgrade your favorite baked casseroles or meatier dishes with creamy butter beans. Their high-starch content can make any dish a full-fledged meal while their earthy flavor can easily meld with several unique ingredients and spices.
On the other hand, cannellini beans are the perfect ingredient to pair with your favorite pasta or tomato-based soup. Add them to your Italian pasta E Fagioli or toss them with sharp-tasting greens like escarole or broccoli rabe. Like butter beans, cannellini beans can also be used to craft delicious salads or added to your weekly casseroles. Since they have a bit more structure, they serve as a great last-minute addition to a variety of meals. Butter beans and cannellini beans have a lot of similarities but a few noticeable differences in terms of flavor and structure. Luckily, there are a ton of recipes that highlight the delicious qualities of each variety.