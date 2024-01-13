The Main Differences Between Cannellini And Butter Beans

Despite the array of meatier soup and chili recipes, there are tons of creative ways to infuse more hearty and filling vegetarian options into your next pot of cold-weather chow. Whether you're cooking dried beans from scratch or adding a can or two of prepared beans to all the veggies vegetable soup, knowing the differences between your favorite bean varieties is essential when crafting a delicious at-home meal. Among the many types of beans to choose from, if you often frequent the produce section as well as the soup aisle of your grocery store, you're already used to seeing more than one variety of beans adorning the shelves. If you're looking to add some cost-saving legumes to your next pot of soup, you may want to learn the differences between two highly popular varieties: butter beans and cannellini beans.

For starters, butter beans grow from the Phaseolus lunatus plant while cannellini beans, like navy, and great northern beans grow from the Phaseolus vulgaris plant. Compared to cannellini beans, standard butter beans are quite large; the latter measures up to an inch and a half while cannellini beans typically grow no longer than ½ an inch. Moreover, in Italy and some parts of the United States, cannellini beans are also referred to as white kidney beans. Before we explore the differences in application and cooking, let's delve more into the structural and flavor variance between butter and cannellini beans.