The Truly Unexpected Ingredient Nadia Munno Adds To Her Lasagna Verde
If you're a fan of Italian cooking, you need to run — not walk — to watch Nadia Munno's Prime Video show "The Pasta Queen," which premiered October 24, 2024. The show title is Munno's public moniker, and it follows Munno — who grew up in Rome and whose family still has an operational pasta factory in southern Italy — as she travels around Italy, tasting and exploring local ingredients and then using Italian cooking techniques to prepare them into delicious authentic dishes in the kitchen.
Many episodes focus on pasta dishes, and episode 12 is no different as it dives into the world of lasagna verde. But Munno doesn't just stick to the status quo; some ingredient additions she uses on her show may be surprising. In this case, Munno claims, "This is where it gets interesting. A good Neapolitan lasagna has got hard-boiled eggs," as they lend unique and authentic flavors to some of the best Italian recipes out there.
Why Munno swears by adding eggs to her lasagna
Nadia Munno explains that the first reason hard-boiled eggs are the unexpected ingredient for the best lasagna is rooted in tradition. This is a pretty standard addition for families in Naples to make, so if you've got a recipe from grandma that includes it, it's not as surprising as it might otherwise seem!
Beyond just sticking to a simple regional tradition, Munno also notes that the egg whites soak up the rich flavors of the sauce. That leads to a juicy and flavorful bite when you sink your teeth into an egg in your meal. She crumbles her eggs to evenly distribute them throughout her dish to ensure you get a burst of tomatoey egg in each bite.
Finally, the addition of eggs also helps to bulk up your meal. You'll get a pop of chewy texture in the middle of your dish and add some extra protein without incorporating more meat. Next time you try making lasagna, give Munno's traditional Neapolitan secret a whirl, and you might just find your mouth watering at the results.