The Truly Unexpected Ingredient Nadia Munno Adds To Her Lasagna Verde

Nadia Munno explains that the first reason hard-boiled eggs are the unexpected ingredient for the best lasagna is rooted in tradition. This is a pretty standard addition for families in Naples to make, so if you've got a recipe from grandma that includes it, it's not as surprising as it might otherwise seem!

Beyond just sticking to a simple regional tradition, Munno also notes that the egg whites soak up the rich flavors of the sauce. That leads to a juicy and flavorful bite when you sink your teeth into an egg in your meal. She crumbles her eggs to evenly distribute them throughout her dish to ensure you get a burst of tomatoey egg in each bite.

Finally, the addition of eggs also helps to bulk up your meal. You'll get a pop of chewy texture in the middle of your dish and add some extra protein without incorporating more meat. Next time you try making lasagna, give Munno's traditional Neapolitan secret a whirl, and you might just find your mouth watering at the results.