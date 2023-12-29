Hard-Boiled Eggs Are An Unexpected Ingredient For The Best Lasagna

A long time ago, during the 13th century, the first recipes for lasagna emerged. These early lasagnas were tomato- and meat-free, containing layers of artichokes, eggplant, spinach, pasta, and cheeses. Food globalization introduced tomatoes to Italy in the 16th century, and meat was added when lasagna traveled outside of Italy. From its humble, yet delicious origins, the recipe for a classic lasagna transformed into the iconic pasta dish it is today. There are unexpected yet remarkably harmonious additions you can make within that popular combination of ingredients, such as hard-boiled eggs.

Whether minced, sliced, or crumbled, hard-boiled egg pieces can be scattered or layered with wide noodles, rich meaty ragu, and a smooth ricotta cheese or béchamel sauce. The pieces of the hard-boiled egg will add a creamy, rich disposition to the dish's other components, effortlessly blending between the levels of sauce and pasta. When sliced, their firm yet tender texture helps you build thicker layers, perfect if you use a deep pasta dish or want your lasagna to have more pronounced tiers. Hard-boiled eggs are a common ingredient in lasagnas throughout southern Italy. Once you try hard-boiled eggs in your lasagna, you'll agree, as they say in Italian, it's che buono (so good).