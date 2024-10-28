Hurricane Prep: The Food Safety Mistake You Need To Avoid

Preparedness is only one aspect of getting through dangerous storms such as hurricanes, but food safety must also be considered. According to the U.S. government site, FoodSafety.org, if you have any doubts about the safety of the food you have on hand, toss it in the trash. It's better to be safe than sorry, and the last thing you need when you're coping with a potentially life-threatening situation is a case of food poisoning.

One of the most important things to never do when determining whether or not a food is safe to eat is to taste it. Even a small taste of spoiled food can make you very sick. Giving food a sniff before tasting it may only sometimes help, as the smell cannot detect the presence of bacteria that may have gotten into the food.

Canned goods are just one of the food items to stock up on before a hurricane. Tuna and beans are excellent protein sources, and certain canned fruits provide vitamin C and fiber. However, if a can is damaged in any way, the contents may have been contaminated, and it should be thrown out. In addition, any food that has had contact with flood water must be discarded.