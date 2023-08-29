17 Foods To Stock Up On Before A Hurricane

When a hurricane arrives, it's of the utmost importance to be prepared. And that preparation should start long before the weather turns. Although hurricanes are usually more predictable than other types of extreme weather, you may still only have a window of a few days to ensure that you have everything you need, and ensuring that you have safe shelter and necessary provisions is vital.

And thinking about food should be one of your top priorities. During a hurricane, your ability to cook and prepare food in the usual manner will likely be impacted, and you probably won't be able to get to the store to stock up on goods. As such, it's imperative to curate a thoughtful food store, with non-perishable items that don't require a huge amount of preparation. But, it's also important to make sure that the food you're purchasing and storing is interesting, tasty, and nutritious. During a hurricane, food can be a comfort and salvation, and the last thing you want is to end up stuck with an uninspired menu, devoid of nutrition. But, when space for storage is limited, which are the foods you should prioritize stocking up on?