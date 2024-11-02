Croque Madame Vs Monsieur: The Difference Between The Sandwiches
The French have a way of elevating simple cuisine, including sandwiches. Take the Croque Madame and Monsieur. At their core, these tasty creations are just melted ham and cheese sandwiches, yet the specific ingredients and careful crafting make them feel fancy. Ultimately, the French are doing something right, especially considering these meals have been served at restaurants for over a century. But if you've ever seen them side-by-side on a bistro menu, you may have wondered, what's the difference?
The Croque Madame and Monsieur aren't simply two names for the same meal: Madame means "misses," and monsieur means "mister," while croque means "crunch." So you've got a mister crunch and a misses crunch. Both of these French culinary staples consist of two slices of thick bread with sliced ham, bechamel, and emmental or gruyere cheese. However, there's a crucial difference between the two: The madame has a fried or poached egg on top, while the monsieur does not.
It's all about eggs
Rumor has it that it's called a "madame" since the fried egg resembles a woman's hat. Meanwhile, the Croque Monsieur's bread is often dipped into a beaten egg before being cooked, similar to how you'd make French toast. Croque Monsieurs are then baked in the oven or fried so the bread takes on that deliciously eggy flavor.
There are ways to jazz up these sandwiches; most people add cheese and bake it to create a crispy, cheesy topcoat. Drizzling the sandwich in béchamel sauce is also a popular choice. If you're unfamiliar with béchamel sauce, it is made of butter, flour, milk, and seasoning, so you can expect an even richer, creamier sandwich. Meanwhile, brioche is a popular bread substitute with a denser texture and sweeter flavor than your typical country bread. If you're trying to cut back on bread or simply want the goodies to take center stage, you'll be happy to hear that many restaurants serve open-faced croque madames. And lastly, some chefs replace the standard cheese with comte, which is very similar to gruyere but with a softer flavor.
More variations of the croque madame and monsieur
The Croque sandwiches are two solid options. But why limit yourself? Other chefs have expanded their horizons because croque variations are nothing new. Take the Croque Mademoiselle, which has onions, cucumber, and lettuce instead of ham. It's perfect if you're avoiding meat. If you simply want more fruit and veggies, go for the Croque Provencal, which includes a tomato slice and herbs, or the Croque Señor, which has salsa. Try the aptly named Croque Hawaiian with a pineapple ring inside for a tropical twist. Or, make your own veggie version by stuffing the middle of the sandwich with tomato, avocado, and more.
If you aren't a fan of ham, don't worry. You can make a similar Croque with just about any protein. The Croque Norvegien swaps the ham for smoked salmon, which goes exceptionally well with an herb cream cheese. The Croque Poulet Creme uses chicken and crème fraîche, and the Croque Bolognese uses bolognese sauce. You really can't go wrong with any of these tasty toasted sandwiches, so try the classic Croque Madame or Monsieur, or experiment with one of the many variations.