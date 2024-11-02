Croque Madame Vs Monsieur: The Difference Between The Sandwiches

The French have a way of elevating simple cuisine, including sandwiches. Take the Croque Madame and Monsieur. At their core, these tasty creations are just melted ham and cheese sandwiches, yet the specific ingredients and careful crafting make them feel fancy. Ultimately, the French are doing something right, especially considering these meals have been served at restaurants for over a century. But if you've ever seen them side-by-side on a bistro menu, you may have wondered, what's the difference?

The Croque Madame and Monsieur aren't simply two names for the same meal: Madame means "misses," and monsieur means "mister," while croque means "crunch." So you've got a mister crunch and a misses crunch. Both of these French culinary staples consist of two slices of thick bread with sliced ham, bechamel, and emmental or gruyere cheese. However, there's a crucial difference between the two: The madame has a fried or poached egg on top, while the monsieur does not.