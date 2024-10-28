Sommelier Tips On Choosing The Right Wine For Your Barbecue

Are you hosting a backyard barbecue soon? Perhaps you've marinated the meat and fired up the grill, but one burning question remains: What drinks should you serve? Of course, beer has long been the go-to beverage for barbecues, but more hosts are turning to wine to complement their smoky meats. And to uncover the right wine for your barbecue, Daily Meal consulted with Andrew Elder, Sommelier at Jônt, a Michelin-starred tasting counter in D.C.

In an exclusive interview, Elder explains that "the type of barbecue is certainly important — with so many different origins and interpretations of barbecue styles and sauces, this has a big impact on the wine selection." This makes complete sense seeing how the United States has a host of regional barbecue styles, from Texas brisket to Memphis ribs. The flavors and textures of the barbecue vary greatly and must be considered when choosing a wine pairing.

When it comes to barbecue, you're often looking at rich and fatty red meats, so Elder recommends keeping acidity in mind, as well as tannic qualities. He also says to "avoid lighter and 'thinner' white wines, such as Sauvignon Blanc or pinot gris — when looking to pair the protein directly." Although he adds that those sippers are great with the typical barbecue sides like potato salad and coleslaw. So which wines should you drink with the meat?