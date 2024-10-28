The Fun Way To Cut Italian Sausage For An Automatic Texture Upgrade

The reasons why you should spiralize your Italian sausages are (mostly) the same as spiral-cutting your hot dogs. Not only does it make your dishes all the more visually appealing — and, let's be honest, way more fun — but it also enhances the texture, as well as how your sausage infuses flavor and carries toppings and condiments.

Do you know how those browned bits of sausage are the best part? By spiralizing your Italian sausage, those cuts expose more of the meat to direct heat, creating a crispy, caramelized exterior. Additionally, this technique allows for more even, and oftentimes quicker, cooking: The cuts create channels that allow heat to penetrate the skin and filling, which can help you avoid an undercooked sausage.

Not only that, but the spiral shape elongates the sausage — making it go from edge to edge of the bun to avoid any naked, meatless bites. Not to mention, the spiral shape also makes the sausage easier to eat, as the meat is scored to create the perfect bite.

Perhaps the best reason, though, comes down to the flavor. Spiralizing your Italian sausage allows for a deeper penetration of flavor when you're marinating it in fresh herbs, white wine, beer, or any other flavor-enhancing marinade recipe. And if you don't season your hot dogs and sausages, this is your sign to start.

Additionally, when you spiral-cut a sausage, you're creating the ideal nooks for condiments and toppings. Whether you're adding a squeeze of mustard, or topping off your sandwich with peppers and onions, the spiral shape is ideal for distributing bursts of flavor to every bite — and who doesn't want that?