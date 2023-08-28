Do Yourself A Favor And Start Seasoning Your Hot Dogs

Once again, TikTok has introduced a surprising yet delicious new food trend, this time involving hot dogs. In a video posted to the platform, a content creator expounds on the benefits of seasoned hot dogs, expressing dismay that others find the practice strange. Seasoning meat is a pretty standard culinary technique, but hot dogs are usually only adorned with condiments and toppings. However, the combination of Italian dressing and assorted spices used to flavor these franks is enticing, even if it's a bit unorthodox.

According to the TikToker, the seasoned beef hot dogs are a major hit in their household, and many commenters have mirrored this sentiment. Although several people haven't had the pleasure of dining on seasoned dogs, many vowed to try the practice themselves. According to one commenter, "Now I have to buy hotdogs tomorrow & season them," while another proclaimed, "I need to try a seasoned hotdog now." As for the people who've experimented with hot dog seasoning, the practice seems to be a real game-changer. If you're ready to start seasoning your hot dogs, there are a few things you should know.