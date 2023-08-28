Do Yourself A Favor And Start Seasoning Your Hot Dogs
Once again, TikTok has introduced a surprising yet delicious new food trend, this time involving hot dogs. In a video posted to the platform, a content creator expounds on the benefits of seasoned hot dogs, expressing dismay that others find the practice strange. Seasoning meat is a pretty standard culinary technique, but hot dogs are usually only adorned with condiments and toppings. However, the combination of Italian dressing and assorted spices used to flavor these franks is enticing, even if it's a bit unorthodox.
According to the TikToker, the seasoned beef hot dogs are a major hit in their household, and many commenters have mirrored this sentiment. Although several people haven't had the pleasure of dining on seasoned dogs, many vowed to try the practice themselves. According to one commenter, "Now I have to buy hotdogs tomorrow & season them," while another proclaimed, "I need to try a seasoned hotdog now." As for the people who've experimented with hot dog seasoning, the practice seems to be a real game-changer. If you're ready to start seasoning your hot dogs, there are a few things you should know.
Which seasonings should you use?
When it comes to seasoning hot dogs, all-beef franks are preferred thanks to their bold flavor. With pork or poultry dogs, the tasty seasoning blend may overpower the inherent flavors of the dog, which could lead to an unbalanced meal. This is not the case with beef franks, which still showcase their profound beefiness even when slathered with seasoning and spices.
Keep in mind that you're free to choose any seasonings you see fit. However, certain spices pair beautifully with hot dogs such as garlic powder. The pulverized dehydrated garlic cloves are essential to Cajun seasoning, which would be a great way to imbue your franks with the potent essence of garlic and paprika. Hot dog aficionados also love to season their franks with monosodium glutamate (MSG), a powerful flavor enhancer said to impart a savory meatiness into recipes. Other seasoning options include mustard seed, onion powder, and mace, a citrusy, peppery spice closely related to nutmeg.
Tips on creating the perfectly seasoned hot dog
In order to get your carefully selected hot dog seasoning blend to stick to the franks, they must be a little moist. In this case, you can incorporate dressing or oil into the recipe. The choice is ultimately yours, but Italian dressing, Worcestershire sauce, and olive oil are all fine selections. Olive oil is a particularly good option if you want the flavors of the seasoning to stand out, as dressing and sauces will impart their own flavors onto the franks.
To season your dogs, drizzle the liquid ingredient onto a plate and mix in a good portion of your seasoning blend. Take your hot dogs and spin them around the plate to pick up as much flavor as possible. If you find that the seasoning is not sufficient, feel free to add more according to your preferences. Once properly seasoned, the hot dogs can be grilled as usual. While it's true that hot dogs taste great on their own, spicing them up takes them to a whole new level. With seasoned dogs, your next grilling session is bound to be a hit with friends and family.