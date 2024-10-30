Stuff Burritos With Seafood For A Lighter Twist On A Hearty Classic
Good times await when you've got a burrito in your hand. With a diverse array of ingredients all wrapped up in just a tortilla, it's the kind of fun you can both take along on the go or dig into right at the dining table. More often than not, you'll find it loaded with vegetables, legumes, and hearty meat infused with robust spices, coming together on the taste buds with each flavor-explosive bite. Want something fresher but still just as playful and exciting? Don't go looking for other dishes yet, not when you can simply swap out the red meat with seafood for a lighter but no less enjoyable twist.
From succulent shrimp to flaky fish, seafood offers a freshness that isn't too common in burritos. Where there's often a heavy savoriness, you'll find delicate sweet notes instead, lifting the palate and refreshing the eating experience. Although not overwhelming, this switch-up won't take away the Mexican classic's intense, versatile flavors. Thanks to all the accompanying condiments and seasonings, your seafood burrito perfectly balances lightness and flavor.
No seafood is off the table
Shrimp, for starters, is quite familiar when we're talking about seafood. It's mildly sweet with a briny undertone and a plump, juicy texture that's utterly satisfying. You can easily make it more flavorful with a simple marinade. Both fresh and frozen shrimp work, although the frozen kind is more convenient, and you can even cook it straight from the freezer. Whatever you use, just make sure they're peeled and deveined. If you've got leftover shrimp from previous Mexican meals (or just a regular meal in general), just reheat it and chuck it in for a budget-saving dish that's still delicious.
Fish is another beloved pick you can't miss out on. White fish such as tilapia, salmon, or cod are all foolproof choices. They're delicate enough not to clash with other ingredients or overpower them. Plus there's a tenderness that melts all the flavors right onto your palate, one flaky piece after another. There are many ways to prepare it, from grilling and sautéing to deep-frying (especially if you're using fish sticks) for a crisp reminiscent of Baja fish tacos.
But hey, why stick to just one type of seafood when you can branch out for more? While you've already got the shrimp, throw in some crab, prawn, scallops, or even lobster for a shellfish mini-feast. Although not too common, squid can also be added to burritos, especially when it's battered and deep-fried into calamari.
Have some fun with your seafood rendition
Anything that normally goes into a regular burrito would fare just as well in this seafood rendition. For fresh produce, this includes cabbage, onion, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pepper, avocado, and others. You can even whip up pico de gallo if you want or salsa like we did in our shrimp burrito with tomatillo salsa recipe. Keep them company with the nutty, starchy goodness of black beans or fluffy rice.
Since the burrito is centered around seafood, it wouldn't be such a bad idea to get inspired by Maryland cuisine and sprinkle in a little Old Bay seasoning for a spicy-sweet touch. Or perhaps borrow an earthy boldness from Cajun seasoning to embody New Orleans cuisine's vibrancy. Blackened seasoning, a similar spice blend made from chili powders, herbs, and spices, would also be quite terrific for those who want a hint of warmth.
Don't forget you can get creative with the burrito itself as well. Swap out the tortilla for a fresher, lower-carb spin with a cabbage wrap, or serve the fillings on avocado or zucchini boats. You can also enjoy it as a food bowl. A colorful burrito bowl loaded with seafood, vegetables, rice, legumes, and perhaps a dollop of sour cream makes a wonderful healthy lunch.