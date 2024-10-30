Stuff Burritos With Seafood For A Lighter Twist On A Hearty Classic

Shrimp, for starters, is quite familiar when we're talking about seafood. It's mildly sweet with a briny undertone and a plump, juicy texture that's utterly satisfying. You can easily make it more flavorful with a simple marinade. Both fresh and frozen shrimp work, although the frozen kind is more convenient, and you can even cook it straight from the freezer. Whatever you use, just make sure they're peeled and deveined. If you've got leftover shrimp from previous Mexican meals (or just a regular meal in general), just reheat it and chuck it in for a budget-saving dish that's still delicious.

Fish is another beloved pick you can't miss out on. White fish such as tilapia, salmon, or cod are all foolproof choices. They're delicate enough not to clash with other ingredients or overpower them. Plus there's a tenderness that melts all the flavors right onto your palate, one flaky piece after another. There are many ways to prepare it, from grilling and sautéing to deep-frying (especially if you're using fish sticks) for a crisp reminiscent of Baja fish tacos.

But hey, why stick to just one type of seafood when you can branch out for more? While you've already got the shrimp, throw in some crab, prawn, scallops, or even lobster for a shellfish mini-feast. Although not too common, squid can also be added to burritos, especially when it's battered and deep-fried into calamari.