One Of The Unhealthiest Tortilla Chips You Can Buy Is A Spicy Staple

There is a lot to love about tortilla chips, starting with the fact that they're usually the perfect vehicle for a delicious, fresh homemade salsa or your favorite, go-to guacamole. When Takis hit the market in 1999 (and you can check out our ultimate guide to Takis here), they changed the game with an overload of spice rolled up in an ultra-crispy package. They're not what we're referring to when we talk about one of the unhealthiest tortilla chips that you can buy, however, and we're actually looking in the direction of Trader Joe's Chili Lime Tortilla Chips (which happen to be a Takis copycat).

These chips are undeniably delicious, but that's arguably part of the problem. Check out the serving size on a bag, and you'll see that it's only 15 chips — realistically, that's not much, especially if you're snacking your way through a movie. With that single serving size comes 8 grams of fat, and the source of that fat can be problematic for a few reasons.

Go to the ingredient list, and you'll find the second ingredient — after corn — is vegetable oil, which is broken down into high-oleic sunflower oil, high-oleic safflower oil, and canola oil. Although high-oleic oils can be considered heart-healthy, it's possible to get too much of a good thing — and that's not the only concern that comes with these chips.