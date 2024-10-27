The Michelin-Star Restaurant With The Most James Beard Awards

The James Beard Awards were established in 1990 as a way to honor the life of James Beard, who was called the "Dean of American Cookery." While Michelin covers the world and is focused on the restaurant as a whole in its star system, James Beard is concentrated in America and will give awards to individuals, members of the media, and different restaurant programs.

Though it has plenty, The Inn at Little Washington isn't the restaurant with the most James Beard Awards. That honor belongs to Commander's Palace in New Orleans, which has an impressive seven awards and has yet to be reviewed by Michelin. A top restaurant in a city known for good food, Commander's Palace is the best spot to get brunch in New Orleans. So why has this restaurant, which opened in 1880, never received a Michelin star?

The first Michelin guide came out in 1900 as a way for the Michelin Tire company to encourage French car owners to drive more. The guide uses a system of rating restaurants with 1 to 3 stars, 1 being a very good restaurant and 3 being a destination restaurant. Michelin finally came to North America with a guide for New York in 2005. Officially, Michelin has implied that New Orleans lacks "vibrancy" and "dynamic potential." But since 2010, Michelin has started prioritizing reviewing states and cities that pay for their reviewers to visit their restaurants. Last year, after Visit California paid Michelin $600,000 to come review restaurants in its state, it finally released a guide to California restaurants beyond just San Francisco. Ultimately, while the restaurants themselves do not pay, and the stars they earn are well deserved, it is unfortunate that a city so rich in good food like New Orleans has yet to get recognized.