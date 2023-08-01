The 14 Best Brunch Spots In New Orleans
Brunch is one of New Orleans' most popular pastimes, which means there's no shortage of places in the city serving up amazing multi-course menus. From elegant fine dining establishments to down-home cafes offering traditional Creole cuisine, there's something to suit all tastes.
Whether you prefer sweet, savory, or a combination of both, there's no denying NOLA's brunch dishes are legendary. From classic shrimp and grits to a variation on eggs benedict, French toast to bananas foster, or something entirely new and adventurous, you'll find it on the menu at one of the city's brunch spots.
You'll even find cafes serving lighter options, from freshly squeezed and pressed juices to vegan and vegetarian dishes to set you up for a day exploring all New Orleans has to offer. After a night sampling the city's legendary nightlife, you'll need something hearty to kick things off: enter New Orleans' 14 best brunch spots.
1. Commander's Palace (Garden District)
One of New Orleans' most famous restaurants celebrates its 130th birthday this year. Family-owned and run Commander's Palace serves up brunch seven days a week, with a legendary Jazz Brunch on weekends featuring live music from Joe Simon's Jazz Trio. It's the ultimate spot for brunch with family and friends.
For the best views of the city, grab a table in the Garden Room and dive into the seasonally changing menu. It's packed with modern Creole delights, from the Crispy Des Allemands Catfish to the Cochon de Lait Eggs Benedict: pork shoulder slow-cooked for 16 hours with sauce forestière, buttermilk biscuits, poached eggs, and spiced tasso hollandaise.
Or you can opt for Chef Meg's Favorite Brunch Package, a set menu that kicks off with a classic Bloody Mary prepared at your table, followed by authentic Louisiana turtle soup. Next up is Café Pierre Lacquered Texas Quail: quail stuffed with boudin, served with cabbage cooked in bacon and cider, and topped with a rich jus with cognac and Grand Marnier. To finish it all off with something sweet, try the Creole Bread Pudding Soufflé.
2. Apolline (Uptown)
Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys sound pretty good to us, and that's exactly what Apolline is known for. This legendary NOLA restaurant even serves up a Deluxe Bloody Mary with three shots of vodka, which comes with an array of edible garnishes, including boiled shrimp, bacon, biscuit, spicy beans, olives, and more.
Pop in for brunch from Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or linger over a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whatever day of the week you come, there's something on the menu for everyone. Try the Brunch Burger with bacon, lettuce, bread and butter pickles, cheese, and roasted garlic aioli, and don't forget to order some Cinnamon Bacon crusted with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans.
One TripAdvisor reviewer recommended the house-smoked salmon and avocado toast and cinnamon bacon, calling their brunch "unbelievably delicious." Another reviewer praised the service and all-around experience, saying, "It was a wonderful experience. The food was delicious and the service exceptional."
3. The Elysian Bar (Marigny)
For a sophisticated brunch in a colorful setting, come to The Elysian Bar, where you'll dine in a former church. Sit inside and marvel at your surroundings or enjoy the interior courtyard on sunny summer days, with brunch served Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Elysian is renowned for its brunch cocktails, like the House Spritz, with aperitivo, club soda, sparkling wine, citrus, and mint (or the Leaves of Grass), with gin, bonal, spring water, white vermouth, celery, cucumber, and savory herb. But you're really here for the food, and you won't be disappointed.
Delights on the brunch menu include the appropriately-named Baked Eggs in Purgatory with tomato, ricotta, chimichurri, and toasted ciabatta, French Rolled Omelette with Manchego, and Grilled Louisiana Squash with buttermilk, sunflower butter, and pepitas crumble. There are some interesting seafood and fish options too, including oysters, Salmon Toast, and Roasted Gulf Shrimp.
One Yelp reviewer said, "Out of all places I've visited, this is one of the best places I've had brunch, without a doubt." They went on to recommend a few favorite dishes: "We had biscuits, the cinnamon roll, eggs purgatory, and the grits — every single item was impeccable. The flavors were amazing."
4. District All-Day Delicious (South Market)
For a family-friendly NOLA brunch spot, District All-Day Delicious ticks all the boxes: comfortable, cozy booths, an extensive menu, and a chill vibe that makes it easy to sit back, relax, and enjoy a leisurely lunch with family or friends.
Speaking of friends, if you're here to catch up, then make sure you check out the huge choice of brunch and frozen cocktails. Families will appreciate the in-house ice cream shop.
District All-Day Delicious is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the menu offers up a number of Mexican breakfast options alongside pancakes, biscuit breakfast sandwiches, and more. Try the Miso Bacon and Egg Biscuit with a buttermilk biscuit, miso-praline bacon, sunny-side-up eggs, and raspberry jam.
Or check out the Hot Chicken and Honey Butter Biscuit with French toast style biscuit, "hot" fried chicken breast, and honey butter. Craving something sweet? The Lemon Buttermilk Ricotta Pancakes with fresh blueberries, whipped ricotta, and maple syrup are simply delicious.
5. Arnaud's Restaurant (French Quarter)
Arnaud's Restaurant is one of New Orleans' oldest, biggest restaurants, serving brunch to NOLA's residents and visitors for over 100 years. Located in the city's French Quarter, it's a popular spot for celebrations, serving up a Creole menu with live jazz and excellent cocktails.
Leave your sneakers at home when you come to Arnaud's; the dress code here is business casual all the way, which means collared shirts for men. So don your Sunday finest and head down for the elegant four-course prix-fixe jazz brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Creole classics like Eggs Sardou with poached eggs over artichoke bottoms and creamed baby spinach with Hollandaise crown a menu of delights, and you can't afford to miss Arnaud's Crab Cakes with Jumbo Lump Louisiana crabmeat and a white Remoulade sauce. Finish off with the Bananas Foster for two, flamed tableside for a spectacular finish to a memorable brunch. After brunch, you can explore the Mardi Gras Museum upstairs.
6. Brennan's (French Quarter)
Brennan's is a New Orleans tradition, opened in 1946 and offering old-world fine dining in elegant surroundings, with attentive service. If you're looking to impress business clients, friends, or family, Brennan's is the place to be. Serving up a traditional Creole menu, Brennan's offers everything from omelets to Eggs Sardou, Eggs Benedict, and crawfish. Come on down and enjoy brunch seven days a week in the French Quarter, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While you're here, you absolutely must try the Bananas Foster, made to a traditional recipe with lashings of rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter, and served with ice cream — the highlight is that it's flambéed at your table. The cocktail menu is well worth checking out too, with everything from the refreshing Elysian Fields with Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Crème De Menthe, cucumber, and lime to a classic Sazerac.
One TripAdvisor reviewer praised the restaurant's ambiance, food, and service, saying, "A visit to Brennan's for brunch is always on the top of my list when I visit NOLA! The ambiance, the service, and the food are exemplary." Another reviewer said, "Brennan's is the best brunch spot in NOLA."
7. Josephine Estelle (CBD)
Next up, it's time for an Italian take on brunch at Josephine Estelle, set in the Ace Hotel New Orleans in the city's Central Business District. A fusion of NOLA's Southern and Italian influences, Josephine Estelle serves up a hearty brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Get the Italian Benedict with poached egg, polenta, spinach, speck, and Crystal hollandaise, or the Italian Shrimp and Grits with white polenta, pancetta, asiago, and gravy. Also highly recommended is the JE Breakfast Bowl with cheddar grits, Andouille sausage, fried egg, avocado, and salsa verde. Alongside, try a Balcony View, a classic wine-spritzer with fresh citrus and hibiscus, or order an Amalfi 75, with limoncello, elderflower, lemon, and sparkling wine.
One Yelp reviewer was full of praise for the Italian Benedict, saying, "We went for the brunch and highly recommend the Eggs Benedict served on fried polenta cakes with speck." Another reviewer fell in love with the cocktails, saying, "Y'all drinks are so amazing, like highlight of brunch, my goodness they KNOW what they're doing here!!"
8. Mister Mao (Garden District)
Bored of brunch? While we can't imagine that ever happening, Mister Mao is the perfect antidote for those who are tired of the classic brunch menu. This eclectic Sunday brunch spot is set in a tropical roadhouse, with the colorful, vibrant surroundings matched by a quirky, exciting menu that's never afraid to experiment.
This is the place to come for mashup dishes, with brunch served on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a regularly changing menu of delicious delights verging on the unusual. Sample dishes include the Pork Carnitas Rice Porridge with coconut milk, peanut, hot chile, and ginger, Gulf Shrimp Dumplings with Thai red curry, chili oil, and arugula, and Bunny Bread with sweet coffee milk and cinnamon toast crunch. Um... yum!
Did we mention the brunch cocktails? Creatively titled libations like the Walk of Shame with vodka, passionfruit, rosewater, and lemon or the Pirate's Booty with rum, velvet falernum, and pineapple-habanero syrup are the perfect accompaniment to the imaginative menu.
9. Ruby Slipper Cafe (Various locations)
The Ruby Slipper Cafe is considered by many to be the top destination for brunch in the city, with five New Orleans locations. Whichever location you visit, you'll find one of NOLA's best Bloody Marys — it has bacon in it! — and a Southern-meets-Cajun menu that's hard to resist, plus a great cocktail list. The Seasonal Mimosa Flight serves up a combo of Blueberry Lavender, Watermelon Pomegranate, Pineapple Peach Bellini, and Blue Orange flavors in the summer.
In the mood for eggs? Order the Eggs Blackstone "The O.G." with Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, and served with a side salad. The Eggs Cochon is also a popular choice: melt-in-the-mouth slow-cooked pork with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce, all served on top of a fresh buttermilk biscuit.
Or try the Chicken St Charles — the combo of fried chicken with a spicy tasso cream sauce and poached eggs is too good to be true. For the perfect sweet-savory combo, the Bananas Foster French Toast is to die for, with bananas flambéed in rum, raisins, and crispy bacon. Did somebody say delish?
10. Gris-Gris (Lower Garden District)
When the sun is shining over New Orleans, where better to enjoy brunch than at a table on the balcony of Gris-Gris, overlooking Magazine Street? This is people-watching with an edge, thanks to the elegant, refined setting, and you can enjoy a weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday.
The Bloody Marys and Grapefruit Mimosas here are so delicious — and so popular — that they're served by the carafe. If you don't fancy either of those options, there's a small but perfectly curated cocktail list to check out, too.
With an authentic Creole menu, you'll find dishes like Chicken and Andouille Gumbo with Louisiana Popcorn Rice; Flambeaux Shrimp with Crystal honey butter, carrot, parsnip, and Mirliton Slaw, and Cajun Caviar Ranch; and Cochon de Lait Benedict with pulled pork, Quatre Epices, a sunny-side egg, and sauce Bearnaise on a heated croissant.
One Yelp reviewer said they would go here regularly for brunch if they lived in NOLA. Another reviewer praised the Bloody Mary and Shrimp and Grits, saying, "Bloody Mary was bloody delicious. Got the shrimp and grits which was rich and yummy. Shrimp and sausage in the grits were nicely done."
11. Atchafalaya (East Riverside)
Atchalafaya — which takes its name from an American-Indian word meaning "long river,"— is one of NOLA's best brunch spots, cozily located inside a small Creole cottage that dates back to the 1920s. You'll be surprised by the elegant interior and in love with the menu, which aims to embrace the city's culinary traditions while pushing boundaries.
We'd order the Crab Cake Benedict with Louisiana blue crab, grilled trinity, shrimp sauce Américaine, wilted greens, poached eggs, and Crystal pulp hollandaise. Or maybe the Duck Hash with duck confit, poached eggs, blackberries, mangos, brown butter hollandaise, bacon vinaigrette, and chives. Then again, how about the Chicken and Waffle with fried chicken thigh, chipotle-lime butter, elote salsa, smoked paprika, and honey syrup? Everything on this menu sounds too good to miss.
Serving up brunch on Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., Atchalafaya also has a Bloody Mary bar with plenty of variations on everybody's favorite brunch cocktail. Not a Bloody Mary fan? Don't worry; there are plenty of brunch cocktails to choose from, including a refreshing Watermelon Margarita and a Summer Negroni.
12. Jack Rose (Garden District)
Jack Rose is a well-kept Garden District secret, tucked away on the ground floor of the Pontchartrain Hotel. The Caribbean Room boasts eclectic decor and an old-world vibe that ensures this is an impressive, cozy spot for a brunch date or catch up with friends.
Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After you've finished eating, you can head for the hotel's rooftop bar for post-brunch drinks with some of the best views over the city.
The menu here has something to suit all tastes, with small plates, large plates, and dishes designed for sharing. Try the Eggs in Purgatory with Italian sausage, tomato sauce, and grilled baguette, or the classic Shrimp and Grits with Andouille sausage, piquillo peppers, and crab nage. The Pork Belly with collard greens, creamed corn, and sweet smoky chipotle balsamic reduction is as good as it sounds, too.
One TripAdvisor reviewer praised almost everything about their brunch at Jack Rose, saying, "The food was soooo delicious. The drinks were fun. The staff was knowledgeable and attentive, and we all LOVED the atmosphere." Another reviewer recommended the chicken and waffles, calling them "out of this world."
13. Satsuma Cafe (Bywater)
For those days you simply can't handle any more hearty Creole food or booze, Satsuma Cafe is the place to head. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day you can chill out in its cozy surrounds or head for the sun-soaked patio for a spot of people watching.
Satsuma Cafe's menu focuses on quality, local, and organic ingredients. Prices are affordable, with service at the counter for a relaxed, casual vibe. Make sure you try some of the freshly squeezed juices, like Matcha Lemonade, and cold-pressed juices, like the Immune Booster with apple, grapefruit, and orange.
Kale may not be the first food you consider for brunch, but the Kale Salad with spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, basil, and parmesan croutons sounds amazing. Or try the Green Breakfast Sandwich with one egg in your style of choice, served with baby arugula, tomato, avocado mash, and Swiss on your choice of bread. The Satsuma Breakfast Plate is also a must: two eggs (any style), bacon, creamy black beans, and fresh fruit with toast or a biscuit.
It seems like the patio is a hit with Satsuma diners, with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying, "I love having brunch here and sitting outside, the food never disappoints, and I have loved everything I've ordered here." Another reviewer praised the cafe's juices, commenting, "Just had brunch at Satsuma Cafe in the Bywater in NOLA. It was delicious! My husband and I both had the ABC cold pressed juice and it was just perfect."
14. Elizabeth's Restaurant (Bywater)
Did somebody say comfort food? That's what's on the menu at Elizabeth's — a great place to cure your hangover or enjoy a late-night bite with a huge plate of delicious food.
Inside, the eclectic, bright decor and local art ensure this is a place you'll want to linger over brunch. There's plenty of time to do that, with brunch served from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. — but note that the restaurant's closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Elizabeth's doesn't accept reservations: It's first-come, first-served here, so things can get busy on the weekends.
The menu is extensive and includes a wide range of delicious sweet and savory options. You can't afford to miss the praline bacon as it's life-changingly good. Order a portion each, as you won't want to share!
Other recommended dishes include the shrimp and grits or French Toast Burrito with scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage inside a French toast battered tortilla topped with powdered sugar and syrup. Or try the Red Neck Eggs with fried green tomatoes and hollandaise.