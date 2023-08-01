The 14 Best Brunch Spots In New Orleans

Brunch is one of New Orleans' most popular pastimes, which means there's no shortage of places in the city serving up amazing multi-course menus. From elegant fine dining establishments to down-home cafes offering traditional Creole cuisine, there's something to suit all tastes.

Whether you prefer sweet, savory, or a combination of both, there's no denying NOLA's brunch dishes are legendary. From classic shrimp and grits to a variation on eggs benedict, French toast to bananas foster, or something entirely new and adventurous, you'll find it on the menu at one of the city's brunch spots.

You'll even find cafes serving lighter options, from freshly squeezed and pressed juices to vegan and vegetarian dishes to set you up for a day exploring all New Orleans has to offer. After a night sampling the city's legendary nightlife, you'll need something hearty to kick things off: enter New Orleans' 14 best brunch spots.