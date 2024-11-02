The Vital Thanksgiving Prep You Shouldn't Leave Till The Last Minute

Where your guests actually eat is of paramount importance. If you have a large table, a gorgeous tablecloth, and the finest china, put it all out. If you need to set up some folding tables and chairs for a huge gathering, do it. Your guests should be able to sit down and eat the moment they arrive.

Next are the food and drink stations. These get rolled up in the seating station if you serve everything on a central table, but if you do Thanksgiving buffet style, figure out those logistics. Put your plates and cutlery at the start of a clear line for everyone to move down and make sure you have clearly identifiable cups, whether it be red solo cups with markers for writing names or wine glasses with unique charms.

Lounging stations are optional. If everyone leaves after dinner, there's no need for this. But, if your Thanksgiving is an all-day event, make sure you have places away from the table for people to gather. Put a few extra folding chairs near the TV for people to take in the NFL games, or leave some cards on a table.

The final station is your kitchen. To ensure your cooking and clean-up goes without a hitch, keep your kitchen is spotless. This way, you can clean as you go to avoid that disaster kitchen look and so your food coma–ridden body doesn't panic at the sight.