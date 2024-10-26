Aldi Vs Costco: Which Store Carries More Products?

When Daily Meal assembled a ranking of the best grocery store in every state, two chains inspired some serious loyalty from the pollees — Aldi and Costco. Regardless of which you prefer, there's a good chance that you have some strong feelings about them. Did you ever wonder, though, which of these stores actually has more products and a wider selection?

Before we get into numbers, let's start with a base comparison. Both Aldi and Costco have only a fraction of the products carried by the average grocery store – today, most standard stores stock anywhere from 40,000 to 50,000 different items.

Now, let's hop on over to Costco. Founded in 1976, Costco now carries just around 4,000 unique items. A typical Aldi, meanwhile, hovers around about 2,000 different products. If that makes it sound like there's no way you want to give either a try, here's some food for thought.