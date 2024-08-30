These September Aldi Finds Will Have You Falling In Love With The Season

September might mean it's time for summer to come to a close and for the kids to head back to school, but it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom — there's plenty to love about the fall season, and this year you can turn to Aldi for some help. And as always, Aldi has us covered with a slew of limited-time offers that are bound to put a smile on your face.

Let's be honest here: One of the best things about fall is all those delicious flavors, and if you're the type that has a list of fall recipes that you can't wait to make, you'll need to head to the grocery store. Aldi will be filling their shelves not only with some pumpkin spice but also products that remind us why we love apple cinnamon and harvest apple, cranberry, caramel...and did we mention cinnamon? The Aldi Finds lineup is perfect for the cinnamon-lover in your family, whether they prefer their cinnamon in cake or ice cream form.

Sounds pretty delicious, right? Aldi Finds are always both limited in time and quantity, but fortunately, Aldi gave Daily Meal a sneak peek at some of the month's most anticipated products, along with the dates they're going to be hitting shelves. And that's important: When they're gone, they're gone, so if you see something you like, mark your calendar.