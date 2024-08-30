These September Aldi Finds Will Have You Falling In Love With The Season
September might mean it's time for summer to come to a close and for the kids to head back to school, but it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom — there's plenty to love about the fall season, and this year you can turn to Aldi for some help. And as always, Aldi has us covered with a slew of limited-time offers that are bound to put a smile on your face.
Let's be honest here: One of the best things about fall is all those delicious flavors, and if you're the type that has a list of fall recipes that you can't wait to make, you'll need to head to the grocery store. Aldi will be filling their shelves not only with some pumpkin spice but also products that remind us why we love apple cinnamon and harvest apple, cranberry, caramel...and did we mention cinnamon? The Aldi Finds lineup is perfect for the cinnamon-lover in your family, whether they prefer their cinnamon in cake or ice cream form.
Sounds pretty delicious, right? Aldi Finds are always both limited in time and quantity, but fortunately, Aldi gave Daily Meal a sneak peek at some of the month's most anticipated products, along with the dates they're going to be hitting shelves. And that's important: When they're gone, they're gone, so if you see something you like, mark your calendar.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream (Pumpkin or Cinnamon Apple)
A 2024 survey from the International Dairy Foods Association found that a whopping 97% of Americans say that they either like or love ice cream, so with that in mind, it's safe to say that Aldi's deal on Sundae Shoppe's Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon Apple ice cream is going to be a big hit. These classic fall flavors are going to hit shelves on September 4, and each pint-sized container retails for $2.29.
Moser Roth Autumn Truffles
These delightful, bite-sized truffles will be available in an assortment of all your favorite fall flavors, including Fall Berry, Caramel Apple, Almond Maple, and Pumpkin Spice. If you love the creamy, chocolatey goodness of truffles, you're not going to go wrong picking up this 12-piece assortment that is going to hit Aldi's shelves on September 4. Can you put a price on a single moment of bliss? It turns out that you can, and it's $4.29.
Choceur Fall Chocolate and Caramel Clusters
Choceur is the brand of Aldi chocolate that Daily Meal described as "too good to pass up," and if you haven't tried any of their products yet, September is the perfect time to do so. Two different varieties of Choceur Clusters will be available on September 4: The Caramel Apple is a combination of shortbread cookie pieces, chocolate, peanut, and apple caramel, while the Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters combine graham crackers and cinnamon sugar with everyone's favorite spice. Each bag will retail for $3.49.
Barissimo Ground Coffee (Caramel or Apple Crisp)
There's nothing like waking up to a crisp autumn morning and kicking it off with some flavored coffee, and if you agree, you'll appreciate Aldi's Barissimo Caramel and Apple Crisp Gourmet coffees. These 12-ounce bags of 100% Arabica coffee are ground and ready for your cup of morning joe — or perhaps as an addition to an espresso martini for a flavorful fall kick. They're going to retail for $4.19 starting on September 4.
Southern Grove Fall Flavored Almonds
Love almonds? Love trail mix? Starting on September 4, Aldi will be featuring four different fall offerings from Southern Grove. In addition to Snickerdoodle Spice-covered almonds, they'll also be offering a Caramel Apple Trail Mix (which includes caramel apple-flavored almonds and mini candy cups), a Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix (with pumpkin spice-flavored peanuts and cinnamon cookie squares), and a Peanut Butter Chocolate Trail Mix (with mini peanut butter cups, and both peanut butter and chocolate chips). Bags will retail for $5.09.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
If you're the type that goes to a coffee shop for the pastries as much as for the coffee, you're going to want to stop by Aldi beginning on September 4. That's when it's going to be selling its Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring, and if you ask us, the fact that this is going on sale at the same time as those fall flavors of Barissimo coffee is pretty ideal timing. The pastry will retail for $5.29.
Bake Shop Dulce De Leche Cookie Sandwich
The only thing better than a delicious cookie is a delicious cookie with caramel filling, and that's what you get with Aldi's Bake Shop Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies. This 12-count pack of cookies will be available starting on September 4 and will retail for $4.79. Get 'em quick, because they're bound to be a fan favorite: Caramel and dulce de leche aren't the same thing, but they do go hand-in-hand to make one amazing cookie.
Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage (Harvest Apple or Cranberry Sage)
September's here, and that means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Thinking ahead to that turkey with sage and sausage stuffing? On September 18, Simply Nature's Chicken Sausage is going to hit Aldi's shelves, and if both flavors — Harvest Apple and Cranberry Sage — are enough to get you thinking about some Thanksgiving prep, be sure to get there soon. At $4.99 for a 5-pack, they're not going to last long.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen (Halloween Pumpkin or Ghost Pizza)
If you're looking for a fun treat to get the family in the mood for Halloween, look no further than Mama Cozzi's ghost- and pumpkin-shaped pizzas. These pizzas have all your favorite ingredients and an adorable shape that's perfect for the kids and kids at heart. They'll be in Aldi stores starting on September 25 and will retail at $4.99 each.
Park Street Deli Brisket Mac and Cheese
If there's anything that's better than mac and cheese, it's a quick and easy mac and cheese. Even better? A mac and cheese with the smokiness of added beef brisket and a bit of spiciness from jalapenos, which is exactly what's in the Park Street Deli mac and cheese that's coming to Aldi on September 25. For just $4.99, customers will be able to pick up these one-pound packages of mac and cheese that are perfect alongside any main.
Bake Shop Cake Bites (Cinnamon, Coffee Cake, or Pumpkin)
There's nothing like a cakey pastry to turn a good cup of coffee into something great, and if you agree, Aldi has you covered. It's going to be offering Bake Shop cake bites in several flavors — including Cinnamon Cream Cheese, Pumpkin, and Coffee Cake — starting on September 25. Each 12-count package will be available for $4.39, ensuring you can set your morning coffee up right.
Lofthouse Harvest Frosted Sugar Cookies
September is the time for sweet treats at Aldi, and they'll be wrapping up the month with Frosted Sugar Cookies from Lofthouse Harvest. Available beginning on September 25, these soft sugar cookies will be available in a pack of 10 for $3.95. They're perfect for serving alongside your favorite cup of coffee, or hot chocolate, or simply for sharing among friends. Like all Aldi Finds, though, they're not going to be available forever. Once they sell out, that's it for the season — so get them while you can.