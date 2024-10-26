The Sweet Addition That Makes Julia Child's Pot Pie So Irresistible

One thing you'll never fail to hear about Julia Child's pot pies is how irresistibly flaky and tender they turn out to be. This lovely texture is often attributed to the three main ingredients in any pastry dough and their ratios: Flour, fat, and water. While this is true, other elements added in smaller amounts can influence the resulting texture just as much as the main ingredients. Julia Child must have been aware of this and used it to her advantage. Her recipe for pie crust includes shortening, ice water, and an addition that elevates her chicken pot pie to sweet, irresistible heights: Sugar.

Most people may think twice before adding sugar to a chicken pot pie recipe because it seems contradictory. A sweet ingredient in a savory dish threatens to undermine the salty element one craves in a chicken pie. However, sugar does way more for baked goods than making them sweet, especially when exposed to heat. Sugar also alters the texture, appearance, and consistency of baked goods, so you will notice a difference when you omit it from a recipe like Julia Child's chicken pot pie. Despite her recipe including only half a teaspoon of sugar, this small addition is what makes her dish stand out for all the right reasons.