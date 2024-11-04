The State Pie Of Illinois Is Also A Thanksgiving Staple

Illinois has earned its reputation as an all-American state, with four U.S. presidents having lived there — the state slogan is even "Land of Lincoln" in recognition of it being Abraham Lincoln's home state. So, it's only fitting that one of the most all-American desserts, a hallmark of American Thanksgiving tables across the country, is officially the state pie of Illinois: pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin pie has a tumultuous history, with pumpkins being native to the Americas and originally used as part of the Three Sisters crop (which includes corn, squash, and beans) tended by the Iroqouis and Cherokee people. After growing in popularity in the northeastern colonies, pumpkin later became a symbol of the abolitionist movement during the Civil War due to it being primarily grown by farmers in the North. The pie was further popularized in America during the 20th century with the invention of canned pumpkin puree.

Today, about 85% of the canned pumpkin sold in the U.S. comes from Illinois. Pumpkin pie was designated as their official pie in 2015, adding it to the list of many other official state foods around the country. When you're eating your Costco pumpkin pie this holiday season, take a moment to thank the farmers in Illinois for their squash-growing prowess that fills your fall season with one of its most iconic flavors each year.