The State Pie Of Illinois Is Also A Thanksgiving Staple
Illinois has earned its reputation as an all-American state, with four U.S. presidents having lived there — the state slogan is even "Land of Lincoln" in recognition of it being Abraham Lincoln's home state. So, it's only fitting that one of the most all-American desserts, a hallmark of American Thanksgiving tables across the country, is officially the state pie of Illinois: pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin pie has a tumultuous history, with pumpkins being native to the Americas and originally used as part of the Three Sisters crop (which includes corn, squash, and beans) tended by the Iroqouis and Cherokee people. After growing in popularity in the northeastern colonies, pumpkin later became a symbol of the abolitionist movement during the Civil War due to it being primarily grown by farmers in the North. The pie was further popularized in America during the 20th century with the invention of canned pumpkin puree.
Today, about 85% of the canned pumpkin sold in the U.S. comes from Illinois. Pumpkin pie was designated as their official pie in 2015, adding it to the list of many other official state foods around the country. When you're eating your Costco pumpkin pie this holiday season, take a moment to thank the farmers in Illinois for their squash-growing prowess that fills your fall season with one of its most iconic flavors each year.
Pumpkin pie's place on the Thanksgiving table
Even though pumpkin pie has been around for a long time, it didn't always look the way it does now. Historical records show that without the ingredients to make flour and butter pie crusts, settlers in the Americas may have instead filled empty pumpkins with a custard made from milk, honey, and spices and roasted them over a fire for a sweet treat.
Later, two pie flavors we now think of as separate were commonly merged with layers of sliced pumpkin and sliced apples baked together between crusts. The cookbook '"American Cookery" featured Amelia Simmons' "pompkin pudding" recipe in 1796. This started to look more like the open-face pie crust and pumpkin puree filling we know and love today.
If you're in charge of the pie for this year's Thanksgiving feast and you're feeling a little extravagant, try making your pumpkin pie from scratch — sugar pumpkins work the best for pie. If you really want to represent Illinois on your dinner table, their state vegetable, sweet corn, is ready to be served alongside the turkey this Thanksgiving in any manner of creative ways.