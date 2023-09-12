Color Isn't Everything When Choosing A Pumpkin For Your Pie

Fall is the time for apple picking, cozying up in sweaters, and, most importantly, making pumpkin desserts! To make pumpkin pie, you won't be hunting down carving pumpkins, sometimes known as jack-o'-lantern pumpkins; instead, you'll be choosing a sugar pumpkin, also called a pie pumpkin. A sugar pumpkin is a small, round pumpkin with a smooth, bright orange exterior. That said, when most of us head to the supermarket to source gourds for turning into pumpkin pie and other fall delights, we often choose the prettiest, brightest-colored squash we can find.

However, the color of your pumpkin may not be as important as you think it is when you're picking out pumpkins for your next round of baking. You see, even though a pumpkin may look dull or old on the outside, the flesh on the inside is usually still just fine to eat. The only reason you might want to avoid a pumpkin based on its appearance is if you notice it's bruised or blighted.

Here are a few other things that you should keep in mind when looking for the main ingredient for a tasty pumpkin pie, and some tips on how to turn your pumpkin into pie filling once you've found the perfect one.