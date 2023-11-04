The Tumultuous History Of Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin – technically a fruit since it grows from a flower — originally hails from the Americas, where indigenous peoples boiled and baked it in many forms before it found its way across the Atlantic and into a pie crust. Baking pumpkin is a phenomenon that came full circle when European settlers brought their pie-making practices with them to the American colonies and borrowed from the natives' traditions of cooking squash to adapt pie recipes to the local flora.

The pumpkin pie, today a humble holiday staple, wasn't always or immediately the pièce de resistance of a Thanksgiving meal. The pie's origins follow the history of transatlantic trade, and baking it wasn't something that caught on right away. Pumpkin pie was a difficult dish to prepare prior to the 20th century, and its taste was not preferred to other fruit pies that offered more vivid colors and flavors. In fact, pumpkin pie's eventual rise to popularity had less to do with the merits of its flavor and more to do with its political symbolism. In the 19th century, it came to represent abolition, rising from an obscure New England country dish to become a celebrated dessert lauded in poetry and propaganda.

Today the fraught origins of the pumpkin pie have congealed into a subtly-spiced dish that many anticipate now with a seasonal nostalgia. But there's a lot more to the history of this autumnal dessert that has contributed to giving pumpkin pie a place at the Thanksgiving table.