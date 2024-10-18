The Best Types Of Cheese To Pair With Apple-Topped Burgers

If you want to make your next homemade burger a little more unique, then you may want to add apples as a topping — whether raw and crunchy or baked and soft, apples make for a sweet and delicious (and unexpected) burger topping. Once you've decided if you want your apples crunchy or soft, there's another big decision to make — what kind of cheese will pair best with the apples? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: John Warr, the executive chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America, and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill.

Warr has a few cheese options in mind: sharp cheddar, brie, and gorgonzola or blue cheese. For anyone unfamiliar, gorgonzola is a type of blue cheese — or, in other words, not all gorgonzola is blue cheese, but not all blue cheese is gorgonzola.

Firstly, Warr chose cheddar because it "adds a sharp, savory bite to balance the apple's sweetness." Meanwhile, brie "brings creaminess and richness, enhancing the apple's texture." Finally, Warr likes blue cheese as an option because it "creates a strong, contrasting flavor that elevates both the burger and apple with its pungency."