Indulge In The Smoky-Sweet Goodness Of Chocolate-Covered Bacon

There are plenty of unlikely food combinations out there that seem like they shouldn't work but somehow do. Fries dipped in milkshakes, for instance, or burgers topped with peanut butter are a couple that come to mind. The salty-sweet combination of these strange but delicious duos work together to create an addictive feedback loop that keeps you reaching for more.

Bacon and chocolate are another one of those combos that scratches the salty-sweet itch; crispy, savory, smoky bacon paired with rich, sugary chocolate provides a mix of flavors and textures that are shockingly harmonious. If you've ever had a chocolate-covered potato chip or pretzel before, you'll know how nicely chocolate plays with salty snacks.

If you haven't tried this treat before, it's easy to make at home; though more and more chocolate-covered bacon products — such as bacon-flecked chocolate bars — can be found these days on shelves in grocery stores and beyond. Chocolate-covered bacon can be eaten plain as an indulgent snack, or used to top other desserts such as doughnuts or cupcakes with a savory-sweet garnish.