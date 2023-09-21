Indulge In The Smoky-Sweet Goodness Of Chocolate-Covered Bacon
There are plenty of unlikely food combinations out there that seem like they shouldn't work but somehow do. Fries dipped in milkshakes, for instance, or burgers topped with peanut butter are a couple that come to mind. The salty-sweet combination of these strange but delicious duos work together to create an addictive feedback loop that keeps you reaching for more.
Bacon and chocolate are another one of those combos that scratches the salty-sweet itch; crispy, savory, smoky bacon paired with rich, sugary chocolate provides a mix of flavors and textures that are shockingly harmonious. If you've ever had a chocolate-covered potato chip or pretzel before, you'll know how nicely chocolate plays with salty snacks.
If you haven't tried this treat before, it's easy to make at home; though more and more chocolate-covered bacon products — such as bacon-flecked chocolate bars — can be found these days on shelves in grocery stores and beyond. Chocolate-covered bacon can be eaten plain as an indulgent snack, or used to top other desserts such as doughnuts or cupcakes with a savory-sweet garnish.
Who first combined bacon and chocolate?
As with many food phenomena, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where the concept of chocolate-covered bacon first emerged. According to Taste Atlas, chocolate-covered bacon first began to gain notoriety in 2005, but the precise origin is unclear.
Some credit the Minnesota State Fair as the birthplace of this savory-sweet treat, as the fair is well-known for pioneering plenty of odd food creations, from bacon-wrapped waffle dogs to pickle lemonade. Another possibility for a creation location is Marini's Candy, a candy and ice cream shop in Santa Cruz, California. The treat is sold there in a glass case alongside other confections.
Regardless, chocolate-covered bacon really jumped into the spotlight after being featured on an episode of "Dinner: Impossible." The Food Network show showcased Chef Michael Symon preparing the dish in a season five episode of the series, which aired in 2008 (right before the big bacon craze of the early 2010s).
How to make chocolate-covered bacon
Making chocolate-covered bacon at home is as simple as whipping up some bacon and melting some chocolate. Cook your bacon using your preferred method, whether that's on the stovetop, in the oven, or in the air fryer. Even if you're usually a chewy bacon fan, crispy bacon is much better for this application, as the snap and crunch of the meat go better with the texture of the melted chocolate.
Next, melt chocolate in either a double boiler or in the microwave. You can use any type of chocolate you prefer: Milk, semisweet, dark, or even white chocolate. If you want your chocolate to look beautiful and have the snappy texture of professional candy, you can temper your chocolate, which involves using a thermometer to heat it and then reheat it to a precise temperature in a double boiler, stirring regularly. However, if you're just planning on snacking on the chocolate-covered bacon privately and don't need it to look lustrous, simply melting it in the microwave will do.
Dip the cooked bacon into the melted chocolate, coating it but leaving a little uncovered part at the end to hold with your fingers. Then place the dipped bacon on a sheet of wax paper and refrigerate. Voila!