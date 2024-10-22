Level Up Your Burger Game With Jarred Fruits

Burgers can be a seriously satisfying meal, whether you're eating at one of the best burger joints in America, or making your own at home. It might seem hard to compete with all the deliciously flavored restaurant burgers out there but don't be fooled into thinking that you can't make your DIY burger just as tasty. No matter if you like them sweet, spicy, or smoky, according to an expert chef, jarred fruit condiments and jams are your answer to the ultimate burger. John Warr, Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill gave us some exclusive tips on which fruit jams and condiments pair well with which burgers.

If you're making a burger with goat's cheese and prosciutto, Warr recommends fig jam as a great addition for a sweet and salty flavor combo. He also mentions that peach or mango chutney "works beautifully with spicy burgers like a curry-seasoned turkey patty or jerk chicken burger." And lastly, Warr approves of bacon jam. "​​Though not a fruit jam, it's sweet, savory, and smoky, perfect for adding a bold twist to any burger".