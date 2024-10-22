Level Up Your Burger Game With Jarred Fruits
Burgers can be a seriously satisfying meal, whether you're eating at one of the best burger joints in America, or making your own at home. It might seem hard to compete with all the deliciously flavored restaurant burgers out there but don't be fooled into thinking that you can't make your DIY burger just as tasty. No matter if you like them sweet, spicy, or smoky, according to an expert chef, jarred fruit condiments and jams are your answer to the ultimate burger. John Warr, Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill gave us some exclusive tips on which fruit jams and condiments pair well with which burgers.
If you're making a burger with goat's cheese and prosciutto, Warr recommends fig jam as a great addition for a sweet and salty flavor combo. He also mentions that peach or mango chutney "works beautifully with spicy burgers like a curry-seasoned turkey patty or jerk chicken burger." And lastly, Warr approves of bacon jam. "Though not a fruit jam, it's sweet, savory, and smoky, perfect for adding a bold twist to any burger".
Why these jarred fruits and burgers pair so well
You might be wondering why these jams and condiments work so well with each of these burgers, and it has a lot to do with their flavor profiles. John Warr's fig jam suggestion pairs perfectly with salty prosciutto and tangy goat cheese because the sweetness from the jam balances out the burger flavors. Just make sure to spread the jam evenly on your burger bun so that every bite is a perfect blend of sweet and salty. Mango chutney is traditionally used in Indian cuisine to counteract the spiciness in dishes. It's no coincidence that Warr uses this in spicy burgers, as the sweetness in peach and mango chutney perfectly rounds out any hot elements.
Bacon jam has three flavor elements with hints of savory, sweet, and umami. Ingredients like bacon, sugar, garlic, and coffee truly pack a flavorful punch and can elevate the taste of most burgers. Burger recipes with bacon, like a maple-bacon beer burger or even a simple cheeseburger, can be elevated with some bacon jam. Whichever flavor combination you prefer, your burgers are sure to impress.