What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Salmon Rice Bowl?

Who says healthy eating has to be complicated or tedious? Believe it or not, there are hundreds of quick, easy recipes that taste just as good as they look. An example is TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl, a flavor-packed meal made with nutritious ingredients like fish, avocado, and roasted seaweed. The original recipe went viral thanks to social media star Emily Mariko.

What makes this dish stand out is its versatility. You can use just two or three ingredients or add all sorts of extras to create new flavors. The main ingredients, salmon and white rice are packed with nutrition and make a perfect match. Mariko recommends using salmon fillets, which provide over 20 grams of protein per serving. Cooked white rice, on the other hand, is chock-full of carbs and can be an excellent choice for breakfast or lunch. Add avocado to the mix for a creamy texture, and top with sriracha and soy sauce for an umami punch.