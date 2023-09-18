What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Salmon Rice Bowl?
Who says healthy eating has to be complicated or tedious? Believe it or not, there are hundreds of quick, easy recipes that taste just as good as they look. An example is TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl, a flavor-packed meal made with nutritious ingredients like fish, avocado, and roasted seaweed. The original recipe went viral thanks to social media star Emily Mariko.
What makes this dish stand out is its versatility. You can use just two or three ingredients or add all sorts of extras to create new flavors. The main ingredients, salmon and white rice are packed with nutrition and make a perfect match. Mariko recommends using salmon fillets, which provide over 20 grams of protein per serving. Cooked white rice, on the other hand, is chock-full of carbs and can be an excellent choice for breakfast or lunch. Add avocado to the mix for a creamy texture, and top with sriracha and soy sauce for an umami punch.
How to recreate TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl
Emily Mariko's recipe is hands-down one of the best ways to use leftover salmon and rice. She places a salmon fillet on a plate and mashs it with a fork. After that, she adds 1 cup of cooked rice and an ice cube on top of it. With the dish covered by a towel or parchment paper, she microwaves it for a few minutes. Apparently, the ice cube helps steam the rice, giving it a fluffy texture.
Upon pulling out and uncovering the dish, she tops the salmon rice bowl with soy sauce, sriracha, and Kewpie mayonnaise. The latter is thicker and more flavorful than regular mayo, with a strong umami taste.
@emilymariko
Best lunch of the week!
You can combine all these ingredients and then add kimchi, avocado, and other extras. Enjoy it as is, or wrap each bite in roasted seaweed for a crunchy feel. As a side note, it's perfectly fine to use canned salmon and brown rice instead of salmon fillets and white rice. If you're expecting guests, shape the mixture into small balls and roll them in nori sheets before serving.
Add your own spin to this quick salmon recipe
TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl packs a lot of flavor, but you can customize it to your liking. For example, some people serve it with toasted sesame seeds for extra crunch, while others prefer to add more veggies to the mix. Salmon and rice pair well with scallions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and carrots, so you can use any of these ingredients for a flavor punch. Better yet, stir in a teaspoon of black cumin seeds for a hint of smokiness.
If you like your food spicy, add a dash of red pepper flakes or wasabi. Either ingredient will amp up the flavor and give your dish a pop of color. You can also add a few drops of sesame oil for a nutty aroma or rice vinegar for a subtle sweetness. Another option is to swap the salmon fillets for canned tuna or a vegan alternative like Ahimi or carrot lox.