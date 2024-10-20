Did Kraft's Limited Edition Pink Mac And Cheese Taste Different Than The Original?

Do cheese and candy taste good together? It sounds a little bit like an experiment a five-year-old would be keen to participate in, but nevertheless, it's the question Kraft posed. The mac and cheese was made to be prepared normally, with the whole boiling water, draining, adding milk, butter, and cheese, and stirring docket of tasks. But once that was done, the candy packet was stirred in to transform the orange color and shock the taste buds. And some people said... it was kinda good.

Business Insider tasted the productand described it as "a real journey of the senses." The candy flavoring added a slight maple syrupy flavor, but it wasn't strong enough to be either off-putting or all that exciting, the article noted. CNET noted that despite its questionably artificial scent, which was reminiscent of Red Vines, there was a part of the taste-testing journalist that experienced a "culinary Stockholm syndrome" from the product. As such, they were slowly drawn into believing in its potential as they ate, and couldn't quite decide how they felt about the "berry-like" flavor. As one person on Reddit put it during a pre-release online discussion of the product, "I would still eat it for the novelty! But it does look like an abomination."

So there you have it — your curiosity abated. Although the pink mac and cheese is now a thing of the past, Kraft's original flavor is still as beloved as ever. And if you're now craving a creative twist on the classic, try experimenting with different ways to make boxed mac and cheese taste even better.