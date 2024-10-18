Vegetarian Snack Plates That Won't Leave You Hungry
Crafting a snack plate to quelch those hunger pangs for a vegetarian is no easy feat. There's a propensity to reach for the uninspired plates of carrots and celery for nibbling, or worse, the often tasteless rice cake. These snacks, while good for you, may not leave you satiated and energized. If you are a vegetarian and have fallen into this rut, don't worry, there are plenty of snacking options that will fill you up and leave your taste buds satisfied.
Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author, TV food segment creator, and food and lifestyle blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby explains the secret is making sure you crush those cravings by hitting all the taste sensory note. "Some of my favorite snack plate variations fall under the vegetarian or vegan categories," Jessie-Sierra exclusively told Daily Meal. "The trick is using foods that still follow the four categories of salty, sweet, savory, and acidic, with special care to include veggie forward ingredients that are satiating, by using enough fatty ingredients to keep you full." So, what kinds of foods does she suggest?
Vegetarian and vegan options
For vegetarians, Jessie-Sierra Ross says "a riff on a caprese salad makes a great snacking plate. Combine thick slices of creamy mozzarella with fresh basil, tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, quick-pickled purple onion slices, then drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar." If your mouth is watering, it's because this snack truly hits all four taste points while the mozzarella adds that needed fat. Fat is important because it plays a key role in helping our bodies absorb vitamins while making us feel full.
If you want your kiddos to get excited about this option, turn your salad into a Caprese skewer. You can even make them ahead of time and sprinkle with some homemade basil pesto when the munchies hit. Using Jessie-Sierra's vegetarian snacking method, you can also transform your favorite Balsamic, mushroom and onion grilled brie cheese sandwich into a mini version, cutting it up into bite-size squares.
Jessie-Sierra explained her approach to vegan snacking as well. She says, "I look towards the flavors of the Mediterranean and the Middle East; homemade chickpea hummus, toasted pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, marinated black olives, and a vibrant fattoush salad made of tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, purple onion and fresh herbs is a stellar vegan snacking plate idea."