Vegetarian Snack Plates That Won't Leave You Hungry

Crafting a snack plate to quelch those hunger pangs for a vegetarian is no easy feat. There's a propensity to reach for the uninspired plates of carrots and celery for nibbling, or worse, the often tasteless rice cake. These snacks, while good for you, may not leave you satiated and energized. If you are a vegetarian and have fallen into this rut, don't worry, there are plenty of snacking options that will fill you up and leave your taste buds satisfied.

Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author, TV food segment creator, and food and lifestyle blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby explains the secret is making sure you crush those cravings by hitting all the taste sensory note. "Some of my favorite snack plate variations fall under the vegetarian or vegan categories," Jessie-Sierra exclusively told Daily Meal. "The trick is using foods that still follow the four categories of salty, sweet, savory, and acidic, with special care to include veggie forward ingredients that are satiating, by using enough fatty ingredients to keep you full." So, what kinds of foods does she suggest?