How Prue Leith Stores Pâté So It Stays Fresh For Longer
Prue Leith has been working in the world of food for decades, serving as everything from a food writer and educator to a judge of several cooking shows, including the much-beloved "The Great British Bake Off," where she has judged since 2017. With so many decades spent entrenched in the wide world of food, it's not surprising that she's picked up a few unique tips and tricks along the way.
One of the most fascinating is her trick for storing liver pâté for longer than a few days, which she shares in her latest cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom". She says that, instead of sealing the pâté in an airtight jar with plastic wrap (or cling film if you use British English like her), you should seal it inside that jar with a layer of butter. With this seal, she says your pâté can last for up to two weeks in the fridge, or longer in the freezer.
Why (and how) you should store pâté with a butter seal
The point of Prue Leith's tip is to ensure your pâté is completely sealed from oxygen, that way it won't discolor or allow harmful bacteria to get in. You can also accomplish this by using a vacuum sealer such as the Foodsaver V4400, but this generates plastic waste. Plus, when you're ready to enjoy it, that extra butter can be mixed into the pâté or left on top for more deliciousness while avoiding food waste.
Making your own butter seal, also called a fat seal or fat cap since you could use animal fats such as duck instead of butter (or use both via duck butter), is simple. First, you need to melt your chosen fat so it's easy to pour, but then you have to wait until it's cooled down enough so it won't cook or otherwise affect your pâté. Once it's cool, carefully pour it on top of your pâté, but leave enough room so you can still seal your container for extra protection. Then stash in the fridge or freezer and watch as the cold temperatures solidify your fat into a seal.