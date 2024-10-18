How Prue Leith Stores Pâté So It Stays Fresh For Longer

Prue Leith has been working in the world of food for decades, serving as everything from a food writer and educator to a judge of several cooking shows, including the much-beloved "The Great British Bake Off," where she has judged since 2017. With so many decades spent entrenched in the wide world of food, it's not surprising that she's picked up a few unique tips and tricks along the way.

One of the most fascinating is her trick for storing liver pâté for longer than a few days, which she shares in her latest cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom". She says that, instead of sealing the pâté in an airtight jar with plastic wrap (or cling film if you use British English like her), you should seal it inside that jar with a layer of butter. With this seal, she says your pâté can last for up to two weeks in the fridge, or longer in the freezer.