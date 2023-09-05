GBBO Is Ending Its Nationality Theme Weeks Due To Racism Accusations

"The Great British Bake Off" is widely revered as one of the best comfort shows on TV, a gentle competition where everyone seems to genuinely like and support each other. Unfortunately, it's also long been viewed as having problems with racism and cultural insensitivity, specifically related to its theme weeks. But there's good news for anyone who had to hear people on the show pronounce "taco" — "GBBO" is ending some of its theme weeks for Season 14 explicitly in response to these issues.

The show isn't ending all of its thematic episodes — bread week generally hasn't landed them in hot water, for example, so that's still on. But after last year's absolute debacle of "Mexican Week," the backlash was apparently so significant that the show finally decided to call it quits on international or cultural themes. It makes sense, though: the hosts showed up to the intro bit in sombreros and serapes, then kicked things off by saying, "We shouldn't make jokes about Mexico" (indicating they knew there was an issue here) before ... making a joke about Mexico. It didn't get any better during the episode itself when contestants and judges alike repeatedly butchered the pronunciations of "guacamole" and "pico de gallo" (and one peeled an avocado as though they'd never seen one before). It's not surprising people weren't thrilled.