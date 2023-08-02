Duck Butter Is The Perfect Way To Repurpose Duck Fat

Some people might associate the term "duck butter" with the 2018 independent film starring Alia Shawkat, with has nothing to do with home cooking or ducks. Home improvement types know it as a lubricant for pipe joints with rubber or plastic gaskets. Most people, however, understand it as a richly flavored byproduct of waterfowl.

If you're into the idea of cooking duck at home, rendering the fat from its skin is a great way to get the absolute most out of the bird, as it is with chicken, pork, and any other kind of fatty meat. Best of all, making duck butter is a relatively quick and straightforward process. It's almost too simple when you consider all the dishes you can make with it. Wildfowl Magazine, which calls it "The bacon of waterfowl" and "Gourmet-Gucci-grocery-store-level stuff," explains how to get from point A (duck skin) to B (exceptionally delicious, multi-purpose duck butter). Before we dive into the cooking process, let's dive into why you should make duck butter in the first place.