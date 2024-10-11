'I Had To Climb Out Of A Hole': Martha Stewart Lets Her Guard Down In Upcoming Netflix Documentary
She gave us tips on better baking, offered us some of our favorite entertaining and home decorating hacks, and even shared her essential life tips with us, but now Martha Stewart is preparing to tell us all about her life in a new Netflix documentary, "Martha." The film, according to its trailer, will take us through one of the darkest periods of her life, when she was indicted, convicted, and imprisoned for charges related to insider trading, and her successful reinvention in the twenty years since her release. The film is set to debut exclusively on the streamer on October 30 –- just in time for Martha's favorite holiday, Halloween.
The director R.J. Cutler, who also directed documentaries on Elton John, Billie Eilish, and Vogue, says the film will make viewers rethink Stewart's conviction and celebrate how much she has accomplished in the years since. The film pulls from interviews with Stewart, her friends, family, and associates, as well as diaries, letters, and previously unseen footage.
In the trailer, Stewart describes herself as "the first female self-made billionaire in American history," acknowledges being strict and demanding, and says: "The cookie cutter house and cookie cutter life were not for me."
Rebuilding herself after her convinction
In 2002, Stewart was convicted with charges of obstruction of justice, securities fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements. After an unsuccessful appeal, she served five months in jail, followed by strict home confinement. Stewart, who is now said to be worth $400 million, quickly reinvented herself. As shown in the trailer, she triumphantly returned to television without an ankle bracelet, developed an odd but tabloid headline-making friendship with the rapper Snoop Dogg, posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated, and is about to publish her one-hundredth cookbook.
The film is also expected to cover things we didn't know about Martha Stewart, including her early work as a model, her stint as a stockbroker, and the affairs she and her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, had during their marriage. While the reviews on the documentary are not out yet, we can bet Stewart is hoping viewers watch the film and, in the end, use her famous catchphrase: "It's a good thing."