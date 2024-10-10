Review: New McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Tempura Batter Creates Surprising Texture

Without question, the Big Mac from McDonald's is one of the most iconic burgers in fast food. Introduced in 1968, the Big Mac wasn't on the restaurant's original menu but quickly became a favorite among fans across the globe. The Big Mac features two patties on a sesame seed bun that's topped off with pickles, minced onions, shredded lettuce, a drizzle of the company's famous Big Mac sauce, and a slice of American cheese. The flavors combine to offer a bite that's savory and delightfully tangy from the sliced pickles and Big Mac sauce. But McDonald's is now offering a twist on its classic Big Mac to entice diners with a new concept.

The Chicken Big Mac is similar to the traditional Big Mac, but it axes the minced onions and swaps out the burger patties for two pieces of tempura-battered chicken. The end result is a double-decker crispy chicken burger with sliced pickles, Big Mac sauce, shredded lettuce, and American cheese. Considering the chicken sandwich wars in recent years, McDonald's entering the ring with a Chicken Big Mac is an interesting development that may seriously compete with fried chicken sandwiches at other popular fast food restaurants.