Prue Leith's Pro-Tip For Adding Cake To Store-Bought Ice Cream

You probably know Prue Leith from her time as a judge on both "Great British Menu" and "The Great British Bake Off," but you may also know her from her cookbooks. One of those cookbooks, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," features a pro-tip for adding cake to store-bought ice cream to make an even more decadent sweet treat.

Leith's recipe for this is called "Christmas Cake Ice Cream" because it mixes pieces of traditional British Christmas cake (a cake that consists of a variety of dried fruits, often soaked with brandy or rum) with vanilla ice cream and extra brandy. While you can definitely stick closely to Leith's recipe, it also contains general tips that you should keep in mind when you want to add cake pieces to store-bought ice cream.

Before you get started, there are three things that you're going to want to pop in the freezer: The leftover cake that you're going to be incorporating, as well as the mixing bowl and the loaf pan (or whichever container) that you're going to freeze the cake-infused ice cream in. Leith suggests these tips because the cake pieces will be easier to mix into the ice cream when frozen since they will have hardened and won't crumble as easily when mixed.