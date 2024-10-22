The 4-Ingredient Shot Perfect For Chilly Fall Nights

The name sounds as daunting as making an apple pie from scratch, but its shot version is a simple drink for a cozy fall night, requiring only four ingredients. By mixing equal parts delicious apple cider and vodka, and topping with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, this specialty shot is extremely simple to prepare. Sure, you can mix things up and use an apple-infused spirit (or even a cinnamon whisky), but if vodka is all you have, it's really all you need.

There are still a few ways to elevate this classic four-ingredient shot. For an extra boozy bite, consider swapping out the standard version for a homemade boozy whipped cream. Adding a splash of liquor to your cold heavy cream and powdered sugar can bring another level of flavor (and a little extra spice) to this classic shot.

You can dress this shot up even more by adding some flavor around the rim. Dipping your shot glass into a homemade caramel sauce, or rimming it with cinnamon sugar or salted-caramel crumbles, add a boost of flavor and added texture to an apple pie shot. No matter how you top it off, the flavors of this four-ingredient apple pie shot are almost exactly like that of your favorite fall dessert — just with a little extra kick, of course.