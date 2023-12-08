Need A Kick Of Cinnamon? Add Fireball Whisky To Your Baked Goods
Cinnamon is a spice that tends to be synonymous with winter weather and the holidays. It's warm, cozy, and has a woody flavor with a slight sweetness and a touch of spiciness. If you're a cinnamon fan, you've probably added it to your baked goods — but you get a similar flavor by adding Fireball Whisky instead.
The reason why Fireball Whisky works so well is that it's cinnamon flavored and tastes sort of like Red Hots candy. It's got a noticeable spicy bite to it, especially in the aftertaste, but is also fairly sweet. As such, it's a great way to infuse your baked goods with seasonal flair and add a kick of booze to boot.
But how do you add it to your delicious creations, and what kinds of treats can you mix it into? Luckily, we're here to help you kickstart your baking with a boozy, seasonal spicy twist.
Baked goods that benefit from a shot of Fireball Whisky
There are tons of different ways to incorporate Fireball into your baking, starting with adding it to cake or cupcake batter. You can use your favorite from-scratch cupcake or cake recipe or simplify things and use a cake mix. Choose a vanilla mix to really bring out the whiskey flavors, or opt for something such as butter pecan or spice cake mix to add other tasty notes to your treat. Then, top it off with a Fireball-infused buttercream or cream cheese frosting. Besides adding Fireball Whisky to cakes and cupcakes, you can also add roughly ¼ cup of it to a cheesecake batter to give it a boozy, cinnamon flavor. Then, enhance the flavor even more by adding a bit of cinnamon to your graham cracker crust.
Other desserts that pair well with Fireball Whisky include cookies — be it scrumptious Snickerdoodle cookies or classic chocolate chip ones. Or step up your holiday baking by adding some Fireball to an apple or pumpkin pie. There are so many different baked goods that can really be transformed by adding even just a few tablespoons of this whiskey to them.
Fireball alternatives to try out
Fireball Whisky is a pretty easy booze to get your hands on. However, if you need (or just want) an alternative, there are a few different things you can use. One similar substitute is Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, which is another cinnamon-flavored whiskey. Or you could use Jim Beam Kentucky Fire. This is a bourbon, giving it unique tasting notes and a smooth finish.
If you want a more DIY substitute, you can also try making your own cinnamon whiskey. Just add some cinnamon sticks (and other spices if you like), whiskey, and — depending on whether you want it sweetened or not — simple syrup to a sealable container. Let the mixture sit for a few days until you feel it's spicy enough! Then, use it as a Fireball replacement in your baked goods.
Finally, if you don't want to use whiskey at all, you can just swap the Fireball for another cinnamon-flavored liquor. Brandy or tequila, for instance, can make good substitutes here and still get you that boozy, spicy kick you're looking for. Whichever of these alternatives you use, there are plenty of ways to incorporate cinnamon liquor into your baking for an upgraded treat.