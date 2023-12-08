Need A Kick Of Cinnamon? Add Fireball Whisky To Your Baked Goods

Cinnamon is a spice that tends to be synonymous with winter weather and the holidays. It's warm, cozy, and has a woody flavor with a slight sweetness and a touch of spiciness. If you're a cinnamon fan, you've probably added it to your baked goods — but you get a similar flavor by adding Fireball Whisky instead.

The reason why Fireball Whisky works so well is that it's cinnamon flavored and tastes sort of like Red Hots candy. It's got a noticeable spicy bite to it, especially in the aftertaste, but is also fairly sweet. As such, it's a great way to infuse your baked goods with seasonal flair and add a kick of booze to boot.

But how do you add it to your delicious creations, and what kinds of treats can you mix it into? Luckily, we're here to help you kickstart your baking with a boozy, seasonal spicy twist.