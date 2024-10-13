Here's What Makes Julia Child's Sandwich Bread So Delicious

Unpopular opinion: Julia Child's white loaf bread recipe, and not her coq au vin, is her quintessential recipe. Coq au vin is what she makes for company. White sandwich bread is Julia Child at home, her slippered feet propped on an ottoman next to a roaring fire while she reads the paper and eats a midnight snack.

The recipe has a suitably French provenance. "Pain de mie," as it's known, is chock-full of enrichments like butter and milk (and a little sugar for the yeast to snack on). It has a soft crust and luxurious crumb and is often cooked in a Pullman loaf pan to stop it from crowning. But, the real reason it's so delicious is the preferment, which enhances the flavor, helps lend it that tight, soft crumb, and even increases its shelf life.

This particular preferment is known as a "poolish." To make a poolish, you whisk a one-to-one ratio of water to flour with a little yeast (about ½ teaspoon per cup of flour) into a bowl or jar. Cover it loosely so that air — and therefore wild yeast — can still get in, and let it sit on the counter for a few hours, up to 12. During that time, expect it to rise, sink back down, form bubbles, and generally create controlled chaos in the jar.