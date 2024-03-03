Sourdough 101: What's The Difference Between A Starter And A Levain?

The only difference between a starter and a levain is function. They're both used to leaven bread but in slightly different ways. When you have a starter, you maintain it with regular feedings of flour and water, discarding a portion of it every time. (If you find it wasteful to throw it away, there's plenty you can do with sourdough starter discard.) As the mixture ferments, it gains leavening properties from the wild yeasts in the air, and the sour aromas and flavors are a product of the fermentation process. The time it takes for a starter to be active enough to support a loaf of bread differs depending on temperature, type of flour, and water, but it should take about a week to 10 days. When it's mature, you need to keep maintaining it so a portion of it is ready to be used at any time.

When it's time to bake a loaf of bread, you take a portion of your starter to mix into your no-knead sourdough bread to act as the leavener — this is often called the levain in recipes, but you'll also see it referred to as "active" or "mature" starter. It will get mixed into the flour, water, and salt and impart both rise and flavor to whatever you're making. The starter you didn't take you'll keep feeding to maintain its activity for your next loaf of bread or batch of waffles.