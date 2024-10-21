Ultimate Breakfast Quiche With Hashbrown Crust Recipe

Whether its for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, quiche is one dish that knows no time of day. While Americans are more likely to eat quiche in the morning hours, the eggy dish is suitable for lunch or dinner (classic quiche lorraine, anyone?), making it a perfectly versatile dish. This recipe for ultimate breakfast quiche with a hashbrown crust takes the dish into morning territory, with the inclusion of bacon and sausage. The tender custard-like interior, crispy bacon, gooey cheese, and crispy hash brown crust make it texture lover's dream quiche.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "I love making quiche for a special brunch. This one skips the fuss of a savory pie crust, and instead uses hash browns to hold the filling." She explains that using hash browns is easier than making a pie crust from scratch, since all you really need to do is pack them in tight and give them a little time to bake on their own. "Your family will love the pairing of tender potatoes with the cheese, eggs, bacon, and sausage," Shungu says, adding, "It really is the ultimate breakfast, all wrapped up in a hearty quiche."