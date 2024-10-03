Expert Tips To Avoid A Soggy Quiche Crust

If there's one thing that's better than a delicious dish that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it's a delicious dish that's versatile. Quiche is definitely that, and if you don't have your heart set on a classic bacon and cheddar quiche, or perhaps an apple, fennel, and cheddar quiche, you can definitely get creative with whatever you happen to have in the fridge. A quiche is a great way to use up leftovers, and anyone who makes them regularly — or who has tried and failed to make them — knows that getting that perfect crust is hard. So, we got some tips from the professionals.

Daily Meal reached out to Mary Nguyen, chef and the founder of the Olive & Finch Collective. The Denver-based restaurant group prides itself on scratch-made foods, and Nguyen gave up some invaluable tips on how to make sure a quiche crust comes out crisp. The key is taking a few extra steps, but when it comes time to transfer that quiche to the plate and serve it up, a few extra minutes and some extra effort are well worth it.

"It's a good idea to pre-bake, or blind-bake, the dough before adding the quiche mixture," she advises. "This prevents the crust from becoming soggy as the filling cooks...blind-baking is really important, as it helps the crust set before you add the wet filling." Fortunately, these extra steps are easy ones, and it'll take about the same amount of time as it'll take you to finish a pre-brunch classic mimosa.