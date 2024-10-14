The Best Milk Alternative For A Rich Dairy Free Chicken Pot Pie
A chicken pot pie is as comforting as a dish can be. Sure, it takes a fair bit of time and effort to make, but anyone who's ever tasted a homemade pot pie will tell you that the finished meal with its flaky crust and super creamy chicken-and-veggies filling is well worth the investment. For those with lactose intolerance or avoiding dairy, however, a classic chicken pot pie presents a dilemma: milk or cream is often mixed into the filling to get that signature creamy consistency and flavor.
Does this mean you have to miss out on this classic dish? Not at all! All you need to do is swap out the regular milk for unsweetened almond milk, and a dairy-free chicken pot pie is yours to enjoy.
Yes, it really has to be unsweetened — using flavored varieties is a common mistake when cooking with non-dairy alternatives. By choosing unsweetened, which behaves the closest to regular milk out of all the flavors you'll find on the shelves, you'll achieve that classic creamy consistency in your pie's filling. Plus, the milk's mild flavor ensures that it won't hog all the spotlight from other ingredients. The creamy goodness of a traditional chicken pot pie, but without any lactose concerns — the simple swap can give you the best of both worlds!
Almond milk is a near-perfect dairy substitute
We called it "near-perfect" because, while the end result will still be delicious, swapping dairy with almond milk does bring a subtle twist to the classic flavor. You might notice a faint nutty undertone in the filling. But don't worry, this earthy note often complements the aromatic vegetables and herbed chicken beautifully. It's a small change that many find adds an interesting depth to the dish.
Incorporating almond milk into your pot pie filling is as simple as swapping it one-for-one with the amount of dairy milk called for in your go-to recipe. After you've made the roux, simmer it together with broth and the almond milk until the filling becomes nice and thick. You can fine-tune the consistency with extra splashes of almond milk as needed. This dairy-free adaptation proves that with a little creativity, you can still enjoy the comforting, rich flavors of a classic chicken pot pie — no dairy required.
Alternatives to almond milk for your chicken pot pie
If you don't have almond milk on hand or aren't a big fan of almond milk, the good news is that there are plenty of other delicious choices you can use for your chicken pot pie filling. Cashew milk, for instance, has an even richer and creamier texture than almond milk. For those with nut allergies, coconut milk, and oat milk are both great choices. Just make sure you pick the most mildly-flavored version and your chicken pot pie will turn out awesome.
Don't confine yourself to just these options, however. Depending on your dietary restrictions as well as your palate, experiment with the milk that you like best. Chicken pot pies are versatile enough that there really is no wrong kind of milk that couldn't be added. And as you get creative with your choice of milk, why not bring your chicken pot pie to the next level with these 16 extra ingredients, too? You're bound to discover new combos of flavors and textures that might just become your new favorite — and isn't that the real joy of cooking?