The Best Milk Alternative For A Rich Dairy Free Chicken Pot Pie

A chicken pot pie is as comforting as a dish can be. Sure, it takes a fair bit of time and effort to make, but anyone who's ever tasted a homemade pot pie will tell you that the finished meal with its flaky crust and super creamy chicken-and-veggies filling is well worth the investment. For those with lactose intolerance or avoiding dairy, however, a classic chicken pot pie presents a dilemma: milk or cream is often mixed into the filling to get that signature creamy consistency and flavor.

Does this mean you have to miss out on this classic dish? Not at all! All you need to do is swap out the regular milk for unsweetened almond milk, and a dairy-free chicken pot pie is yours to enjoy.

Yes, it really has to be unsweetened — using flavored varieties is a common mistake when cooking with non-dairy alternatives. By choosing unsweetened, which behaves the closest to regular milk out of all the flavors you'll find on the shelves, you'll achieve that classic creamy consistency in your pie's filling. Plus, the milk's mild flavor ensures that it won't hog all the spotlight from other ingredients. The creamy goodness of a traditional chicken pot pie, but without any lactose concerns — the simple swap can give you the best of both worlds!