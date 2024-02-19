The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Baking With Dairy-Free Milk

Cutting out cow's milk from one's diet shouldn't prevent anyone from enjoying delicious baked goods. For those of us with a sweet tooth, there is nothing better than indulging in a sugary treat, regardless of whether we're lactose intolerant, vegan, or abstaining from dairy milk for another reason. Plant-based milk is a great boon to use in your cakes, cookies, and more, but home bakers should tread carefully. Plant milks vary widely, and none of them behave exactly like dairy milk.

Compared to cow's milk, plant-based milks tend to be sweeter. This makes sense when you think about how many popular dairy-free milks are derived from naturally sweet ingredients, such as almonds or coconuts, but many brands also add sugar to their products. This might sound like no biggie, but in baking, extra sugar can impact your recipe and give it a sweeter flavor profile than intended. Some of us may not mind an extra kick of sweetness, but choosing sweeter dairy-free milk for more savory recipes, like corn, broccoli and cheddar muffins, won't yield great results.

Unsweetened milk alternatives come the closest to the flavor of cow's milk, and will give you the most consistent results. Your baked goods should taste like they're meant to. However, avoiding sweet plant-based milks can be a surprisingly tricky task.