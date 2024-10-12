The Iconic Brand That Might Be Behind Trader Joe's Bourbon

When you think of the alcohol offerings at Trader Joe's, it's probably their legendary "Two Buck Chuck" bottles of wine that cost only a few dollars. But cheap wine isn't the only cocktail party trick TJs has up its sleeve. Drinks lovers can also get some great deals on basic and barrel-aged spirits, including their Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is rumored to be made by the iconic brand that also makes Buffalo Trace.

Trader Joe's largely sells everything under their own house brand, but the truth is that there's no Trader Joe's factory somewhere churning out brownie-elevating Cookie Butter and Mandarin Orange Chicken — most of the items are made by other national brands and packaged with Trader Joe's labels. Even the beloved Charles Shaw wines are actually made by Franzia. The company tends to be pretty tight-lipped about where things come from, but it's always been a bit of a game for eagle-eyed (and budget-minded) shoppers.to figure out where their pistachios come from, for instance, and it didn't take long for whiskey drinkers to start speculating as to who distilled their bourbon.

Trader Joe's did drop a major hint as to the origins of some of its bourbon right on the website, which says, "The distiller of Trader Joe's Kentucky Bourbon Straight Whiskey actually makes one of the best branded Bourbons on the market." That was enough to get the aficionados interested, and we have done some deep dives on the origins to find the source.