Elevate Your Next Pie Crust With That Leftover Sourdough Starter

Whether you got here by searching for "things to do with sourdough starter" or "the best pie crust recipes," you're in the right place. Sourdough starter lends a satisfying tang to a run-of-the-mill pie crust recipe. It also improves the texture, resulting in a flaky crust with a vibrant flavor, especially if you opt for an all-butter crust.

The ingredients are the same as any other pie crust, except you add discarded or ripe (fed) sourdough to it. Or if you don't have that, you can use other types of preferments, like biga or poolish, though they may result in less tang. Start with about a half cup of starter per cup of flour. Start your crust as usual, mixing the dry ingredients and cutting in the cold fat. Once you have the prototypical coarse crumbs, you can add your sourdough starter (with a splash of vinegar to keep it flaky) and some cold water if necessary and finish as usual.

The preferment can be difficult to incorporate by hand, so using a food processor is helpful if you're comfortable making crust that way. It helps you get the sourdough mixed thoroughly without melting the fat.