For Perfect Homemade Sourdough, Consider Using 2 Scales

Sourdough bread has something of a cult following. Although there have always been devoted fans of its unique, tangy flavor, the bread shot to stardom mid-pandemic when everyone was shut inside in desperate need of a way to keep busy. Suddenly and unexpectedly, the yeast-less sourdough came to save the day with its simple, fermentation-based leavening. It didn't need yeast to rise to greatness, and so it became the hobby of the moment. That hasn't died down, though. There are still home bakers everywhere who kept their sourdough starters fed or who are just getting into the practice and yielding the delicious results.

Despite the simplicity of its flour-and-water levain, though, sourdough can be tricky, and it takes a little practice to dish out the perfect loaf. Sometimes, the bread just falls flat. If you're still looking for secrets to get your sourdough just right, it might be time to invest in two different kitchen scales. You'll want a precise digital kitchen scale that will weigh your ingredients in one-gram increments — it's perfect for larger quantity ingredients in the recipe, like flour. However, a lot of the ingredients in sourdough come in very small quantities (think salt and sugar), and these kitchen scales can become inaccurate trying to read the tiny weights. That's why your second scale needs to be one designed for minuscule measurements, like those accurate in 0.01g increments.