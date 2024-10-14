The Trader Joe's Salad That's Actually One Of The Unhealthiest Options
Everyone knows that eating salad is supposed to be good for your health. Full of fiber and nutrients, it's a great way to fulfill your daily requirements for vitamins and minerals. However, not every salad out there is considered healthy, and there is one in particular from Trader Joe's you'll want to avoid if you are concerned about your saturated fat and sugar intake.
Trader Joe's has a refrigerator case full of bagged salad options. These salad kits are a great way to get fresh greens on the table, and most come with a packet of dressing for added convenience. Trader Joe's BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano is no exception. Unfortunately, it's one of the most unhealthy salads the grocer carries.
At first glance, the bagged salad looks healthy. Through the cellophane, you can see broccoli stalks, two kinds of cabbage, and carrots — all the vibrant colors that deliver beneficial antioxidants. However, that's where the good news ends. Thanks to the BBQ dressing, this salad contains eight grams of sugar — which is 33% of your recommended daily intake.
A salad full of sodium and saturated fat
The bad news doesn't end there. Trader Joe's BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano salad also contains a whopping 200 milligrams of sodium — that's 50 milligrams more than a single-serving bag of potato chips – making a heart-healthy salad not so healthy anymore. Hang tight. There's more bad news.
A one-cup serving of salad contains 15% of the recommended daily amount of saturated fat, but let's be honest: Who eats only one cup of salad? The saturated fat comes from the croutons, which contain palm oil (a nutritional and environmental nightmare) with the same amount of saturated fat as butter. You may want to toss those croutons in the trash if you're concerned about your cholesterol.
There are so many healthier options for salad. You can start with an ordinary bagged salad for convenience and make your own simple dressing at home. Try this Citrus Vinaigrette with only five ingredients or this Strawberry Balsamic Dressing that uses no oil at all. Eating salad is a great way to eat nutritious foods, and there's no reason you should have to give up any flavor.