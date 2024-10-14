The Trader Joe's Salad That's Actually One Of The Unhealthiest Options

Everyone knows that eating salad is supposed to be good for your health. Full of fiber and nutrients, it's a great way to fulfill your daily requirements for vitamins and minerals. However, not every salad out there is considered healthy, and there is one in particular from Trader Joe's you'll want to avoid if you are concerned about your saturated fat and sugar intake.

Trader Joe's has a refrigerator case full of bagged salad options. These salad kits are a great way to get fresh greens on the table, and most come with a packet of dressing for added convenience. Trader Joe's BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano is no exception. Unfortunately, it's one of the most unhealthy salads the grocer carries.

At first glance, the bagged salad looks healthy. Through the cellophane, you can see broccoli stalks, two kinds of cabbage, and carrots — all the vibrant colors that deliver beneficial antioxidants. However, that's where the good news ends. Thanks to the BBQ dressing, this salad contains eight grams of sugar — which is 33% of your recommended daily intake.