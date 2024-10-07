The Complicated Dessert Jamie Oliver Somehow Makes In His Air Fryer
Despite the fact that most kitchens are equipped with an air fryer these days, most of us are only using them to crisp up leftover pizza and fire off a few chicken tenders. We could all take some cues, however, from some of the celebrity chefs who are getting in on the air fryer craze, especially chef Jamie Oliver. He's a big fan of demystifying the kitchen, so it's no surprise Oliver's got an entire series of elevated air fryer recipes like cheddar cheese and chive scones, and cauliflower curry. Nothing, however, compares to his crowning glory: an air fryer Baked Alaska (which isn't actually from Alaska). This notoriously complicated dessert is something most people only ever see in a restaurant because it involves encasing ice cream, fruit, and cake with a fluffy meringue, which is then broiled on the outside for a golden brown finish.
In most restaurant settings, Baked Alaska is assembled by a skilled pastry chef who often soaks the outside of the meringue with spirits, which is then lit on fire tableside. Oliver's take is much more simple, however, and relies on making a small version that fits inside an air fryer basket.
An air fryer is actually genius
Baked Alaska is something that intimidates a lot of bakers because it's tricky to keep the ice cream from melting. The key is making sure that the ice cream is very cold and that the heat source used to caramelize the meringue works fast. This is why some restaurants use the flambé method, but using an air fryer is actually kind of genius. Air fryers circulate hot air around the food to quickly crisp up things like french fries, and this fast-acting heat is ideal for cooking delicate meringue before the ice cream has a chance to heat up. All you need is cake, sliced fruit, a ball of ice cream, and fresh-whipped meringue. In a recent Instagram post, Jamie Oliver shows us how it's done:
Make sure to use a liberal amount of meringue, which will insulate the ice cream from the heat inside the air fryer. If you're really worried about it, you can also scoop the ball of ice cream and refreeze it so it's extra cold before you attempt an air fryer Baked Alaska. Also, this is one recipe where you really need to rely on the timer rather than pulling the drawer in and out to check on your dessert. Until the meringue starts to brown and set, you don't want to collapse the air bubbles that make it fluffy. Just trust Oliver's advice and your air fryer's clock, and you'll have a perfect mini Baked Alaska in no time.