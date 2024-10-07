The Complicated Dessert Jamie Oliver Somehow Makes In His Air Fryer

Despite the fact that most kitchens are equipped with an air fryer these days, most of us are only using them to crisp up leftover pizza and fire off a few chicken tenders. We could all take some cues, however, from some of the celebrity chefs who are getting in on the air fryer craze, especially chef Jamie Oliver. He's a big fan of demystifying the kitchen, so it's no surprise Oliver's got an entire series of elevated air fryer recipes like cheddar cheese and chive scones, and cauliflower curry. Nothing, however, compares to his crowning glory: an air fryer Baked Alaska (which isn't actually from Alaska). This notoriously complicated dessert is something most people only ever see in a restaurant because it involves encasing ice cream, fruit, and cake with a fluffy meringue, which is then broiled on the outside for a golden brown finish.

In most restaurant settings, Baked Alaska is assembled by a skilled pastry chef who often soaks the outside of the meringue with spirits, which is then lit on fire tableside. Oliver's take is much more simple, however, and relies on making a small version that fits inside an air fryer basket.