What These 12 Celebrity Chefs Cook In Their Air Fryer

If you don't know it by now, let us spell it out for you: We really love air fryers. These appliances are quick, easy to use, and capable of giving food a delicious, crispy coating — and if that wasn't good enough, there are loads of air fryer hacks that you can try to make your meals even better. We're not the only people who adore air fryers, though. These machines are in constant rotation in the kitchens of some of the most well-known chefs out there, who love their convection power just as much as we do.

It's probably no surprise that they use them, either. Celebrity chefs tend to keep up with the times, and with air fryers exploding in popularity recent years, these chefs know that their audiences will be craving recipes that incorporate them. Some, like Emeril Lagasse, even have their own line of air fryers, and so are kinda duty-bound to promote them. The real reason celebrity chefs love air fryers, though? It's the same reason we do: Because they're capable of making really good food, and you can use them for pretty much anything.