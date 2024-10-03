The Port Strike Does Not Mean You Need To Start Hoarding At Costco

Hoarding can hurt the people around you by artificially worsening available supplies, and it hurts yourself just as much because it forces you to overspend, plus it takes up space and, if you hoard perishables, you could watch your money rot before your eyes. Instead, focus only on the items you feel you truly can't live without, and only buy what you know you won't waste.

If you're stocking up on perishables, for example, ask yourself how much of it you could eat every day before you never want to eat it again, and buy half that. Using bananas as an example, ask yourself if you could really eat a banana every single day for months. No? Then just buy 10 and stick them in the freezer.

For non-perishables, ask instead how quickly you'll really go through them. If one big bag of sugar, another potentially affected item, normally lasts you a year, why would you buy two? Or five? For another example, consider Costco's stock of whisky (imported booze will also be impacted by the strike). If it takes you about a month to go through one bottle, consider buying up to three instead of a case meant for stocking the most popular bar in town. So, once more for the people in the back: Do not panic buy. Do not hoard.