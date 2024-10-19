The Popular Peanut Butter Cup Brand We Rank Last For Flavor

The peanut butter cup is a simple but delicious candy, perfectly mixing the sweetness and slight bitterness of chocolate with the savoriness of peanut butter. It's been around for almost 100 years now, ever since H.B. Reese (of Reese's fame) concocted it in 1928, so it's no surprise that there are so many versions of it now, made by so many brands.

Seeing an opportunity, Daily Meal had a writer taste test 11 brands' versions to suss out which cups stand as tall as the Stanley, and which aren't worth their weight in sugar. It should come as no surprise to you that Reese's was in the top three, but what sadly was a surprise was the last place "winner" from Lily's. It's a "healthier sweets" brand committed to not using refined or processed sugars, among other excellent goals to strive for such as being Fair Trade. Unfortunately, these same noble goals are a big part of what makes its peanut butter cups better left on the shelf with your elf.