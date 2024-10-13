Forget Fries And Top Tater Tots With Your Leftover Chili

In the plethora of uses for leftover chili, chili fries are a classic choice. But classic doesn't always mean best. Ladling your leftover chili atop tater tots makes for a much more satisfying meal. Tater tots are known to be crispy on the outside and extra fluffy and creamy on the inside, a perfect foil to chili's heartiness and bold flavor.

Tater tots are more than an alternative base. They're superior to fries, as they've proven with various recipes like tater tot nachos. Their shape, size, and structure make the whole dish much easier to eat — no extra-long french fries to cut or slurp, no stabbing or stacking individual fries to get the right potato-to-chili ratio. Plus, the added starch and craggy exterior allow them to stay crispier for longer.

For those reasons, tater tots have the edge in versatility too. From tater tot styles and flavors to chili types and even delectable toppers and garnishes, tater tots are the underrated hero of chili leftovers.